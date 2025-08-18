Posted by admin

Obituary: Phil Crume McKay, 74, Bardstown

Phil Crume McKay, 74, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, concluding a life well led.

He is survived by his wife Jann; his five children Brooke, Susan Thomas, Ben, Mehgan Lott, and Eric Lott; five siblings, Susan Medley, Rick McKay (Nathalie), Ann Rosalie Ballard (Bobby), Guthrie McKay (Meg), and his favorite brother Adam; five grandchildren; and many Guthrie and McKay family cousins.

PHIL CRUME MCKAY

He was preceded in death by his parents, Phil and Nancy; one brother, Tommy; one son-in-law, Derek Smith; and a special brother-in-law, Tom Medley.

He was an outstanding young athlete, earning All–State honors in football as a receiver (while scoring two touchdowns in the winning state championship game his junior year), leading his Bardstown High School basketball team to its first regional title in 20 years as the sole senior on the team, and excelling as a top hitter and outfielder on the BHS baseball team. He went on to play both football and basketball at the collegiate level and for many years participated in slow pitch softball when that sport was in its heyday.

He was a proud and accomplished electrician who never met a stranger and had many friends throughout Bardstown and Nelson County and beyond.

He was a protector of all animals, loved his dogs, and loved to laugh with the youngsters in his extended family.

The family thanks the many friends that regularly visited Phil during his sickness and gave him reason to laugh and supported him through his health challenges.

Visitation is noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home from 12:00pm-6:00pm. The funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, at St. Joseph Basilica with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

