Nelson County Jail Logs — Aug. 7-19, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025

Savannah Emily Jones, 21, Greensburg, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 8:13 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, by the Taylor County Jail.

Jolicia Latrice Rainey, 21, Louisville, probation violation (for a misedemeanor offense). No bond. Booked at 4:11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, Aug. 8, 2025

Brian Stewart Cahoe, 36, Bardstown, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence; violation of conditions of release; theft of identity of another without consent; public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); parole violation (for felony offense). No bond.Booked at 3:21 a.m. Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Dylan Muncy, 26, Loretto, failure to appear; contempt of court; failure to appear(2 counts); non -payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $1,551 cash. Booked at 1:16 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2025

Elijah Lee Cothern, 38, Radcliff, criminal trespassing, second-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree; serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear. Bond is $150,250 cash. Booked at 3:46 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Sunday, Aug. 11, 2025

Nathaniel Thomas Nelson, 30, New Hope, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 5:55 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2025, by Nelson District Court.

Kevin Dale Hemingway, 50, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear (two counts); probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond total is $48,516 cash. Booked at 10:07 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday, Aug. 12, 2025

Ronnie Wayne Roark, 47, London, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 11:38 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2025, by Probation & Parole.

Brian Christopher Mattingly, 52, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation); failure to appear. Bond is $7,000 cash. Booked at 1:07 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Derrick Allen MClain, 45, Fairfield, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting. No bond. Booked 7:58 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2025, by Nelson District Court.

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2025

Vidal Ricardo Murillo-Zuniga, 34, Bardstown, giving officer false identitfying information; theft of identity of another without consent. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 10:57 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Tyler Wurts, 25, Taylorsville, murder; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; speeding 26 mph over speed limit; wanton endangerment, first-degree (attempted); criminal mischief, first-degree (attempted). Bond is $500,000 cash. Booked at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2025, by the Kentucky State Police.

Tony Ray Thompson, 37, Charlestown, Ind., possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:57 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2025, by Probation & Parole.

Jonathon Thomas Andriot, 25, Bardstown, no operators license; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 4:46 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Krysten Alexis Wilson, 26, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2025

Damon Lee Barnett, 58, Lebanon, speeding, 26 or more mph over speed limit; reckless driving; operating on a suspended license; driving a commercial vehicle without CDL in possesssion; no registration plates; no insurance; improper registration of a commercial vehicle; criminal mischief, first-degree. Bond is $500 surety, and a percent of $10,000. Booked at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Charles Edward Willoughby, 41, Vine Grove, improper registration plates; improper display of registration plates; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mary Elizabeth Fleener, 35, Radcliff, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 4:42 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2025, by the Nelson County Circuit Court.

Friday, Aug. 16, 2025

John Taurice Poynter, 44, Bardstown, contempt of court; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $2,010 cash, $2,500 surety. Booked at 1:54 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2025

Sara Marie Shelburne, 23, Fairfield, attempted 1arson, first-degree; attempted murder; assault, third-degree, police or probation officer; terroristic threatening, third-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree; assault, third-degree, inmate assault on corrections employee; probation violation (for felony offense). Booked at 12:41 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, Aug. 18, 2025

Dellshawn Leemontary Miller, 33, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 5:07 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2025, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Scott Stratis, 41, Petersburg, fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2025.

Karl Greer Bond, 36, Crossplans, Tenn., possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine). No bond. Booked at 5:58 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2025.

Monday, Aug. 19, 2025

Anthony Michael Philpott, 33, Cox’s Creek, no tail lamps; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended license; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash, $5,000 unsecured. Booked at 1:55 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

