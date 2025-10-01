Posted by admin

Video: Hutchins discusses re-creating a county-funded police department

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 — On his weekly radio show broadcast by WBRT, Nelson County Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins discusses his thoughts about recreating a Nelson County Police Department using the county funds that now go to fund the “road patrol” deputies that work under the supervision of the Nelson County Sheriff. Hutchins also responded to callers questions as well as text messages from listeners. Running time: About 56 minues.

