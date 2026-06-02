City council gives final approval of sale of general obligation bonds totaling $25 million

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, June 2, 2026 — The Bardstown City Council approve the second reading of an ordinance that authorized the city to issue more than $25 million in general obligation bonds.

The money from the bond sale will be used to complete the new city aquatic center, as well as the construction of a new police department headquarters, and for general improvements at Bardstown City Hall.

GOLD RUSH RALLY. The council approved requested road closures downtown on June 13, 2026, in suppoort of the Gold Rush Rally.

The Rally is similar to the Gumball Rally that came through town several years ago featuring high-end luxury cars. The rally participants will be stopping in Bardstown for a lunch stop on the way to Indianapolis.

The rally’s final destination is Las Vegas.

AMERICAN 250 PARADE. The council also approved the road closures needed for the American 250 parade on July 3rd. The midday parade will run the same route as the Christmas parade and is limited to 50 floats.

FY 2027 BUDGET. the council also approved the first reading of the Fiscal Year 2026-27 city budget, which features expenditures totaling $112.9 million with revenues estimated at $77.9 million.

In his letter that accompAnied the budget, Mayor Dick Heaton, he said the city was “financiall sound.”

He noted that the FY 27 budget is $2.4 million less than the current budget, which is due to the drop in capital investments in utility operations.

Forty-seven percent of the proposed budget is expenses related to infrastructure upgrades and new projects. The new budget includes a 3 percent raise for employees in order to keep employee pay comparable to other public and private sector jobs.

NEXT UP. The Bardstown City Council next meets at 6 p.m. June 9, 2026, in the council chambers next to the Rec Center gym on Xavier Drive.

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