City hydrant flushing continues in areas near NCHS, Pineview and Sunset Village East subdivisions

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 — The city’s hydrant flushing program continues Tuesday. Flushing will occur in the Stephen Foster Industrial Park, Pineview and Sunset Village East subdivisions and around the Nelson County High School on the following streets:

• Granite Dr

• KY-245 (E John Rowan)

• Pennebaker Ave

• Buchanan Blvd

• Hayden Ave

• Caney Fork

• Lala Lane

• Caroline Ct

• Scotch Ct

• Evergreen Ct

• Wildcat Ln

• Nelson County Highschool

During flushing, customers in these areas may experience discolored water or air in the lines. Please allow your faucet to run for a few minutes to clear any sediment particles and air bubbles that may have been trapped in your service lines.

The Bardstown Water Department would like to thank its customers for their cooperation during this maintenance program. Routine flushing is very important for maintaining quality drinking water.

If discoloration continues, please contact City Hall at 502-348-5947.

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