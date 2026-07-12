Correctional officers play a crucial role in keeping the public, inmates safe

To the Editor,

Jails are a necessary evil. They’re expensive to operate, and nobody likes spending money on them, but without them you end up with chaos, crime, and a community that isn’t safe.

A poorly run jail is even worse. You still have the danger to the public, but now you also have riots, violence, preventable deaths, and a facility that puts both staff and inmates at risk due to poor management or inadequate staffing.

Correctional officers and deputy jailers are the gatekeepers between society and some of the most violent, dangerous, and manipulative individuals we encounter. While the majority of people in jail can be rehabilitated and deserve every opportunity to turn their lives around, there is a small percentage who simply thrive on hurting others, creating chaos, and manipulating everyone around them. In our facility, I’d estimate there are around 32 individuals who, if released today, would likely leave a trail of victims in less than 24 hours.

I believe people can change, and I will always support programs that give inmates the opportunity to better themselves. But experience has taught me that not everyone wants to change. Some people reject every opportunity that’s offered.

So today, take a moment to appreciate your correctional officers and deputy jailers. They walk through those doors every day, face situations most people will never experience, and do everything they can to keep our communities safe. It’s a job that often goes unnoticed until something goes wrong, but it’s one of the most important public safety roles there is.

To every corrections professional: thank you for standing the line between order and chaos.

Justin Hall

Nelson County Jailer