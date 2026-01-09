ELECTION 2026: Bardstown woman files as Democratic candidate for judge-executive

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Editor’s Note: Earlier stories regarding local candidate filings omitted some candidates’ names. The Gazette apologizes for the omissions and any confusion those omissions may have created.

Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 — Now that the 4 p.m. Friday filing deadline has passed, only the offices held by Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Hall Sidebottom, Jailer Justin Hall, and County Attorney Arch “Chip” McKay will have no candidate opposition in this year’s May Primary or November General Election.

SHAMECA ASHBY

FRIDAY CANDIDATE FILINGS. Shameca Ashby, 49, a Radcliff native who lives in Bardstown, filed on Friday as a Democratic candidate for Nelson County judge-executive. Ashby is very likely the first woman of color to have ever filed to be a candidate for that office in Nelson County.

According to her candidate paperwork, Ashby is a resident of Camptown Road in Bardstown.

SHERIFF. Earlier Friday, Adrian Ray “AJ” Lewis Jr., 37, of Bardstown, filed as a Democratic candidate for Nelson County Sheriff.

Lewis is a resident of Glenview Drive.

MAGISTRATE D5. Also on Friday, Debra Bohechevsky, 57, of Bloomfield, filed as a Republican candidate for District 5 magistrate.

Bohechevsky is a resident of Cornish Lane.

MAGISTRATE D1. The last person to file their candidate paperwork on Friday was former Chief Deputy of the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon S. Bryan, 43, of Bardstown, who filed as a Republican candidate for District 1 magistrate.

Bryan is a resident of Balltown Road.

COMPLETE LIST OF CANDIDATE FILINGS

Note: ** indicates incumbent candidate.

Nelson County Clerk – Jeanette Hall Sidebottom (D) **

Nelson County Judge-Executive – Tim Hutchins (R) **

Nelson County Judge-Executive — Don Thrasher (R)

Nelson County Judge-Executive — James Taylor “JT” Roby (D)

Nelson County Judge-Executive – Benjamin “Ben” Corder, (D)

Nelson County Judge-Executive – Shameca Ashby (D)

Nelson County Attorney – Arch C. “Chip” McKay (D) **

Nelson County Sheriff – Ramon “P-RO” Pineiroa (D) **

Nelson County Sheriff – Adrian Ray “AJ” Lewis (D)

Nelson County Sheriff — William Jarren Culver (R)

Nelson County Jailer – Justin David Hall (R) **

Nelson County Coroner – Danielle Elizabeth Chladek (R) **

Nelson County Coroner — Kerry Monin (R)

Nelson County Property Valuation Administrator (PVA) – Jason “Jay” Williams (R) **

Nelson County Property Valuation Administrator (PVA) – Stephen Hibbs (R)

Magistrate District 1 – Ballard Keith Metcalfe (D) **

Magistrate District 1 – Brandon Bryan (R)

Magistrate District 2 – Adam Wheatley (R) **

Magistrate District 2 – Gary Coulter (R) former D2 magistrate

Magistrate District 3 — M.T. Harned (R) **

Magistrate District 3 — David Lee Call (R)

Magistrate District 3 — Cameron Richards (D)

Magistrate District 4 — Frankie Cambron (D)

Magistrate District 4 — Brent Brey (R)

Magistrate District 5 — Robert Allen Chesser (R)

Magistrate District 5 — Ted Shields (R)

Magistrate District 5 — Debra Bohechevsky (R)

Nelson County Surveyor – no filings

Nelson County Constable – no filings

