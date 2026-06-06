Save the date! St. Gregory parish picnic set for Saturday, June 13th

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, June 5, 2026 — Tim Hutchins is inviting you to the annual St. Gregory the Great Parish picnic set for 4-10 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2026, on the parish grounds, 330 Samuels Loop in Cox’s Creek.

Mass will be celebrated at 4 p.m., then stay to enjoy the food and festivities on the parish grounds! Valet parking will be available for guests who are elderly or disabled.

This year you can expect more booths and games, as well as the famous Broaster Chicken and Country Ham Dinner that will be served 4-7 p.m. in the air-conditioned parish hall.

Raffle tickets will be available featuring one of three capital prizes — 1st $5,000, 2nd $2,000, 3rd $1,000. Charitable gaming license # ORG0285.

There will be pull tabs, silent auction, 10 cent cake wheel, game booths, bouncies, Kona Ice, wine slushies, beer booth, poker, face painting, as well as burgers and pork chops cooked outside.

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