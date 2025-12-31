ELECTION 2026: Bloomfield fire chief files as candidate for District 5 magistrate

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 — Ted Shields, the chief of the Northeast Nelson Fire Protection District, filed Wednesday as a Republican candidate for District 5 magistrate.

Shields is a Bloomfield native and resident. According to his social media page, he is a former employee of Nelson County EMS.

PREVIOUS FILINGS.

The following candidates filed earlier for local offices:

Nelson County Judge-Executive – Tim Hutchins (R) **

Nelson County Judge-Executive — Benjamin Corder (D)

Nelson County Clerk – Jeanette Hall Sidebottom (D) **

Nelson County Attorney – Arch C. “Chip” McKay (D) **

Nelson County Sheriff – Ramon “P-RO” Pineiroa (D) **

Nelson County Sheriff — William Jarren Culver (R)

Nelson County Jailer – Justin David Hall (R) **

Nelson County Coroner – Danielle Elizabeth Chladek (R) **

Nelson County Coroner — Kerry Monin (R)

Nelson County Property Valuation Administrator (PVA) – Jason “Jay” Williams (R) **

Magistrate District 1 – Ballard Keith Metcalfe (D) **

Magistrate District 2 – Adam Wheatley (R) **

Magistrate District 2 – Gary Coulter (R) former D2 magistrate

Magistrate District 3 — M.T. Harned (R) **

Magistrate District 3 — Cameron Richards (D)

Magistrate District 4 — Don Thrasher (R), a resident of Colonel Cox Road.

Magistrate District 4 — Brent Brey (R), a resident of Antler’s Trace

Magistrate District 4 – Frankie Cambron (D)

Magistrate District 5 — Robert Allen Chesser (R)

Nelson County Surveyor – no filings

Nelson County Constable – no filings

The filing deadline for the 2026 primary is 4p.m. Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.

Note: ** indicates incumbent candidate.

-30-