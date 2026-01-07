Election 2026: Republican candidates file to run for D3 magistrate, PVA offices

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Jan. 6, 2026 — Two additional candidates have filed for office at the Nelson County Clerk’s office.

David Lee Call filed as a Republican for Magistrate District 3.

Stephen Hibbs filed as a Republican for Property Valuation Administrator (PVA).

EARLIER CANDIDATE FILINGS

The following candidates filed earlier for local offices. The filing deadline for the 2026 primary is 4p.m. Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.

Nelson County Clerk – Jeanette Hall Sidebottom (D) **

Nelson County Judge-Executive – Tim Hutchins (R) **

Nelson County Judge-Executive – Benjamin “Ben” Corder, (D)

Nelson County Attorney – Arch C. “Chip” McKay (D) **

Nelson County Sheriff – Ramon “P-RO” Pineiroa (D) **

Nelson County Sheriff — William Jarren Culver (R)

Nelson County Jailer – Justin David Hall (R) **

Nelson County Coroner – Danielle Elizabeth Chladek (R) **

Nelson County Coroner — Kerry Monin (R)

Nelson County Property Valuation Administrator (PVA) – Jason “Jay” Williams (R) **

Nelson County Property Valuation Administrator (PVA) – Stephen Hibbs (R)

Magistrate District 1 – Ballard Keith Metcalfe (D) **

Magistrate District 2 – Adam Wheatley (R) **

Magistrate District 2 – Gary Coulter (R) former D2 magistrate

Magistrate District 3 — M.T. Harned (R) **

Magistrate District 3 — David Lee Call (R)

Magistrate District 3 — Cameron Richards (D)

Magistrate District 4 — Don Thrasher (R), a resident of Colonel Cox Road.

Magistrate District 4 — Brent Brey (R), a resident of Antler’s Trace

Magistrate District 5 — Robert Allen Chesser (R)

Nelson County Surveyor – no filings

Nelson County Constable – no filings

Note: ** indicates incumbent candidate.

