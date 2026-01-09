Election 2026: Secretary of sate reports GOP accounts for 86 percent of new voter registrations

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 — Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Friday that in December 2025, Kentucky’s voter rolls grew by 6,550, with Republicans picking up 5,690 of the net new registrants.

New Republican registrations accounted for just over 86 percent of those new voter registrations, Adams reported.

“This shows the importance of our primary elections, and we hope for a solid turnout in May,” he noted.

Adams also reported that in December 2025, 4,422 voters were removed from the state voter rolls. That total included 3,906 who were deceased, 232 who moved out of state and re-registered in their new home states, 170 felony convicts, 66 adjudged mentally incompetent, 17 who voluntarily de-registered, 19 duplicate registrations, and 12 non-citizens.

State registrations show that Republican registration constitutes 48 percent of the electorate, with 1,601,098 voters. Republican registration grew by 5,690 voters, a .36 percent increase.

Democratic registration accounts for 41 percent of the electorate, with 1,375,378 voters. Democratic registration fell by 4,580.

There are 372,973 voters registered under other political affiliations (mostly independent), making up 11 percent of the electorate. “Other” registration rose by 1,018, a .27 percent increase.

For more information, visit the Secretary of State’s website, https://www.sos.ky.gov/.

-30-