Fiscal Court approves 1 year moratorium on data centers in Nelson County

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, June 7, 2026 — Following nearly 45 minutes of public comment regarding data centers, Nelson Fiscal court unanimously approved a 12-month moratorium on data centers of any size locating in Nelson County.

Magistrates Jon Snow, left, and Adam Wheatley speak prior to Nelson Fiscal Court’s return to open session at Tuesday’s meeting.

The moratorium means that no data center project will be considered or approved during the next year. The moratorium’s purpose is to allow the community and decision makers to gather more information about the pros and cons of data centers, and if they should be allowed to locate in Nelson County, Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins said at Tuesday morning’s Nelson Fiscal Court meeting.

Hutchins said the same moratorium will be presented at the other cities within the county for their approval.

NO NDAs. When asked about the existence of non-disclosure agreements, Hutchins said that the only NDAs that have existed recently were in place regarding the joint city-county purchase of the 527 acre tract for a new industrial park. Since that purchase is finalized, the NDAs have expired and are no longer in place.

Hutchins further said that there has been no data center of any size proposed for anywhere in Nelson County.

NEW BIDC CHIEF INTRODUCED. David Bizianes, the new President and CEO of the Bardstown Industrial Development Corporation (BIDC), introduced himself to the members of Nelson Fiscal Court.

He comes to Nelson County after 17 years in economic development with the Oldham Chamber & Economic Development. He spent a decade as president of the Oldham chamber, where he was instrumental in driving regional growth, managing development authorities, and attracting enterprise investment to the region.

Bizianes noted that his family ties included Nelson County, and that his family has owned and operated a music shop in the Highlands on Bardstown Road for many years.

LAND SWAP APPROVED. The court approved a land swap that will add 10.25 acres to Dean Watts Park.

The county owes 16.43 acres of property on the edge of the current industrial park. That property will be traded for the 10.25 acre tract owned by Revelation Properties.

There was no discussion regarding what use the new additional park land might serve.

In other business, Nelson Fiscal Court:

approved the purchase of a new Mantis boom mower on state price contract.

approved needed updates to the inmate phone system at the Nelson County Jail.

heard that the state has approved funds to pave all of Hagan Road.

approved the purchase of .2 of an acre in the Timber Trails development to locate a new communication tower for county first-responder communications.

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court next will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in the fiscl court meeting room on the second floor of the Old Courthouse on Court Square.

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