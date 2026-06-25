Funding issues mean SpringHaven domestic violence shelter to shut down June 30th

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, June 25, 2026 — Hardin County Attorney Jenny Oldham sought to reassure residents recently that domestic violence services will continue to be available across in the Lincoln Trail district despite the June 30th closing of SpringHaven Inc.

SpringHaven’s closure comes following funding cuts from one of its largest funding sources, ZeroV.

SpringHaven is a nonprofit organization that has provided domestic violence shelter and victim services to Breckinridge, Grayson, Hardin, LaRue, Marion, Meade, Nelson and Washington counties for more than 40 years.

The closure is due to a change in funding appropriationgs from the Kentucky General Assembly via the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

For decades, ZeroV has served as Kentucky’s statewide domestic violence coalition, and has been responsible for distributing funding to domestic violence shelters in the state’s 15 Area Development Districts.

SpringHaven lost funding from multiple sources, including funds from the its largest funding source, ZeroV.

During her comments to Hardin County Fiscal Court, Oldham said services will remain available to victims of domestic violence.

“The help is still there. The funding is still there. It will be coming from a different source,” she said.

Oldham said efforts continue to ensure uninterrupted services for victims throughout the eight-county region. Efforts are underway to provide emergency shelter, transportation and crisis assistance on a 24-hour basis while a long-term replacement program is established.

ZeroV said it plans to work with community partners in the Lincoln Trail area to determine longer-term options for domestic violence services in the region. The organization said details about a transitional service plan are expected to be posted at ZeroV.org by July 1, 2026.

Despite SpringHaven’s closure, the existing 24-hour crisis hotline will remain operational and continue connecting victims with available domestic violence services.

Domestic Violence Crisis Hotline: 1-800-767-5838

Domestic violence services will remain available in other neighboring development districts, including the Barren River Area Safe Space in Bowling Green, The Center for Women and Families in Louisville, Bethany House in Somerset, and GreenHouse17 in Lexington.

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