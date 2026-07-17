Hardin County distillery opens tasting room, retail location in downtown Bardstown

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, July 17, 2026 — Boundary Oak Distillery, Hardin County’s first legal distillery established in Hardin County since Prohibition, is proud to announce the opening of its newest tasting room and retail location in the heart of historic downtown Bardstown.

The new location is now welcoming visitors at 229 N. 3rd Street in Bardstown, KY, offering bourbon enthusiasts and travelers another destination to experience authentic Kentucky craftsmanship.

For more than a decade, Boundary Oak Distillery has built a loyal following from its flagship distillery in Radcliff through award-winning bourbons, innovative spirits, and a deep commitment to honoring Kentucky’s military heritage, history, and tradition. The Bardstown tasting room represents the next chapter in the company’s continued growth while placing its distinctive portfolio in the center of one of America’s premier bourbon tourism destinations.

The Bardstown location provides visitors the opportunity to sample Boundary Oak’s diverse lineup of premium Kentucky spirits, purchase exclusive products and gifts, and take home a true taste of the Commonwealth.

Guests can enjoy guided tastings and flights while exploring one of Kentucky’s most celebrated bourbon communities. Walk-ins are welcome, making it easy for visitors to include Boundary Oak as part of their Bardstown experience.

“Opening a tasting room in Bardstown is an exciting milestone for Boundary Oak Distillery,” said Brent Goodin, Boundary Oak’s founder and master distiller.

“Bardstown attracts bourbon lovers from around the world, and we’re honored to share our Kentucky story alongside some of the industry’s most respected names. We invite everyone to stop in, enjoy a tasting, and discover what makes Boundary Oak unique.”

Visitors can learn more about Boundary Oak Distillery, view hours of operation, and explore available products by visiting the distillery’s website or following Boundary Oak Distillery on Facebook. Boundary Oak Distillery Bardstown

-30-