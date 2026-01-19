Higdon update: Work to improve driver’s licensing, freeze senior’s property taxes now underway

By JIMMY HIGDON

14th District State Senator

Monday, Jan. 19. 2026 — We just wrapped up the second week of the 2026 legislative session, and things are starting to pick up. Committees are meeting, more bills are being filed, and we’ve started moving legislation off the Senate floor and over to the House.

This week also marked the official start of committee work, where bills get their first real look. That’s where we hear testimony, ask questions, and work out the details. It’s a big part of making sure bills are thoughtful and ready to move forward. I’ve always believed in a common-sense approach, and this is where that happens.

I’m proud to serve as chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, and I want to give you a quick update on a few bills that are getting some traction.

SB 7: The first bill passed by the Senate. Filed by Sen. Aaron Reed, was passed by the full Senate on Friday with strong bipartisan support. Sen. Reed’s done a great job on this bill. It had nearly every senator as a co-sponsor, and that doesn’t happen often.

I was proud to be the first co-sponsor and help guide it through our committee. It’s the first bill to pass the Senate this session and is now on its way to the House of Representatives.

SB 7 is a response to what we’ve heard loud and clear: folks in rural Kentucky are tired of driving hours just to renew a driver’s license. This bill gives counties without a regional licensing office the option to bring those services back home. It doesn’t force them to do it, but it lets them if they’ve got the local setup for it — whether that’s the county clerk, sheriff, judge/executive or circuit clerk.

There’d be a $25 service fee to help cover staffing and costs. If folks want to skip the fee, they can still go to a regional office. This gives people more options and brings customer service a little closer to home.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet would provide the equipment, and counties could share it through agreements if that makes sense. This is just about making government work a little better for the people.

We’ve passed other bills over the years to help with license renewals, such as allowing renewals by mail or online or letting AAA provide the service, but some areas are still struggling. That’s why SB 7 was named a Senate priority. It’s a good starting proposal with real support behind it. Almost every member in the Senate signed on as a co-sponsor, along with me.

I want to be clear that SB 7 is still early in the legislative process, and it’s subject to amendment in the House of Representatives. I’ve been closely involved in helping craft this bill, and I understand it may not be perfect. I described it as a temporary fix to a frustrating problem in my remarks on the Senate floor on Friday. I like to say I deal in the art of the possible, and I believe this bill can spark real conversations about what a solution will look like. The main goal is to be responsive to your concerns and improve this situation for the people we serve.

SB 28: Phone Down Kentucky Act. Also in our committee is SB 28, the Phone Down Kentucky Act. I filed this one in memory of Camberleigh Burns, a young child who lost her life because of distracted driving. Her family’s courage has brought a lot of awareness to this issue.

Kentucky already bans texting while driving, but it still allows folks to scroll, dial, or hold their phones. SB 28 would change that by requiring hands-free use — no touching the phone. The goal’s simple: help folks get home safe. The bill’s set to move through committee next week.

SB 22: Helping grow Kentucky’s teacher workforce. SB 22, my bill to expand Kentucky’s “grow your own” teacher programs, is also moving along. On Thursday, the Senate Education Committee passed it, so it’ll now head to the full Senate.

This bill lets high school students in approved teacher apprenticeship programs earn up to 20 free dual credit hours toward a teaching degree. It’s a way to help young people start early and stay in the communities they love. I’m proud to carry it.

SB 51: Freezing property taxes for seniors. Another bill I supported this week is SB 51, which would help protect Kentucky seniors from rising property taxes. The bill would freeze the taxable value of a person’s home once they turn 65, or if they buy a home after that age. That way, folks on a fixed income won’t be pushed out of the homes they’ve worked hard for just because property values go up.

SB 51 passed the committee and is now on its way to the full Senate. If it passes both chambers, it’ll go on the ballot this fall for voters to decide.

RESTORING FELON’S VOTING RIGHTS. Lastly, I want to let you know that I’ve refiled bipartisan legislation with Sen. Herron to restore voting rights for certain Kentuckians who’ve fully paid their debt to society. It’s about fairness, accountability, and giving folks a path forward once they’ve completed their sentence, while keeping strong exclusions in place for the most serious crimes.

OTHER LEGISLATIVE ACTIVITY. There’s also a lot of other work happening in committees across the Senate. This includes bills on safe room rebates for storm safety, battery recycling to reduce fire hazards, veterans services, school transportation flexibility, updates to how we regulate Medicaid and solid waste, and more. These efforts are focused on making government more responsive, keeping folks safe, and supporting Kentucky communities in smart, practical ways.

The House is still working on its version of the state budget. I remain in conversations with those in our district about various needs while we wait for the House’s proposal. I’ll keep an eye on it and keep you posted. As for the two-year road plan, I’m actively engaged in conversations as the House works on its proposal to send to the Senate. There is much more to come on both of these fronts.

It’s an honor to serve the people of LaRue, Marion, Nelson, Spencer and Washington counties, and I’ll keep doing my best to be your voice in Frankfort for the remainder of my last year as your state Senator.

If you have questions or concerns, I’m just a call or an email away. You can reach my office at 502-564-8100 or email me at Jimmy.Higdon@kylegislature.gov.

