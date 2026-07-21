James Troy Hagan, 52, and Lisa Ann Martin Hagan, 50, both of New Haven, died Saturday July 18, 2026.

JAMES TROY HAGAN, LISA ANN MARTIN HAGAN

They owned their own company, Hagan Construction. They built their home and farm from the ground up. They were high school sweethearts and had a strong love for each other.

You were always welcomed and guaranteed a delicious meal cooked by Chef Boyard Troy. If you needed help, they were there. Their love radiated into others. Hunting, fishing, and being outside was their love. Friends and family loved being at Hagan Depot.

James Troy Hagan was born April 24, 1974, to James E. Hagan and Janet Marie Devine Hagan, brother to Robin Marie Hagan Milliken and Lisa Ann (Brent) Bowling.

Lisa Ann Hagan was born June 24, 1976, to the late Michael Anthony “Jimmy” Martin and Barbara Ann Martin, sister to Angela Gail Martin.

They are survived by one daughter, Kelsi Ann (Eric) Hagan; one son, Michael Cole (Amber) Hagan; and Trevor (Brianna) Kitchen, who they considered as a son; nieces and nephews, Chase Hamilton, Dalton Milliken, Missy Hamilton, Mariska Milliken, and Jacob Milliken; one loving goddaughter, Oakley Ann Kitchen; their fur babies, Bell, Lilly and Lulu; and many aunts, uncles, family and friends.

The memorial service is 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2026 at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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