Jaxon Kyle Rhodes, 16, Cox’s Creek

Jaxon Kyle Rhodes, 16, of Cox’s Creek, died Saturday, July 11, 2026, just days before his 17th birthday. He was born on July 22, 2009.

JAXON KYLE RHODES

He was a beloved son, brother, and friend whose kind heart, quick wit, and love of music touched everyone who knew him. He was an upcoming senior at Thomas Nelson High School, where he looked forward to beginning his final year with friends and classmates.

Music was one of his greatest passions. He loved playing his guitar and creating music, finding joy and expression through every song he played. He was also known for his incredible sense of humor. Whether he was making his family laugh with a joke or brightening someone’s day with his playful personality, he had a gift for bringing smiles to those around him. His creativity, laughter, and genuine spirit will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Though his time on earth was far too short, his memory will live on in the music he loved, the laughter he shared, and the love he gave so freely to his family and friends. He will be deeply missed, forever loved, and always remembered.

He is survived by his loving parents, Travis Rhodes and Destiny Wolf; his stepfather, Joe; five siblings, Lauren, Madison, Grace, Noah, and Boone; and many extended family members, friends, classmates.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow at St. Martin Cemetery in Flaherty.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.

The Chism Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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