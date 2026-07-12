Kentucky one of more than 20 states seeing an increase in cyclosporiasis cases

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, July 12, 2026 — Kentucky is one of more than 20 states that have seen an increase in cases of cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused by a microscopic parasite.

Cyclosporiasis occurs every year in Kentucky. Case counts typically rise during the spring and summer months; however, this year the increase is much larger than expected.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora. People can become infected by ingesting food or water that has been contaminated with Cyclospora.

Symptoms may begin two days to two weeks following exposure and may include frequent, watery diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, fever, and stomach cramps.

Direct person-to-person transmission of this illness is unlikely due to the lifecycle of the parasite. Most healthy people will recover from cyclosporiasis without treatment, although their illness may be last for several weeks.

While a specific food item or supplier has not yet been identified as the source of the outbreak, previous outbreaks have been linked to the consumption of fresh produce such as raspberries, snow peas, basil, cilantro, and bagged salad mixes.

To prevent exposure to Cyclospora, the following safe food handling practices are recommended. Wash your hands with soap and water before and after food preparation. Wash all produce thoroughly. Buy whole heads of leafy greens and discard the outer leaves rather than buying bagged varieties. Wash all food prep surfaces and utensils with soap and hot water after use.

Those at higher risks for serious illnesses, such as children or older adults, should also cook produce to an internal temperature of at least 158°F.

This information provided by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

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