Knights of Columbus announce youth three-throw contest winners

Monday, Feb. 16, 2026 — The Bardstown Knights of Columbus held their annual Council 1290 free-throw shooting competition Sunday, Feb. 8. 2026 for boys & girls, ages 9 through 14.

The competition took place at Bethlehem High Gymnasium in Bardstown. A total of 13 participants competed in the contest. Shown below are the eight winners.



Contest winners and their age categories included: Age 9, Jackson Craig and Cara Dillard; Age 10, Joey Downard and Emma Matherly; Age 11, Samuel Greenwell and Caroline Anderson; Age 12, Nora Hall; Age 14 Ben Long.

Council winners advanced to the regional competition in Louisville on Feb. 15, 2026. Regional winners will advance to the statewide finals to be held at Bethlehem High School in Bardstown Sunday March 15, 2026.

