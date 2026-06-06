Legislative update: Higdon describes work underway ahead of 2027 General Assembly

By JIMMY HIGDON

14th District State Senator

Saturday, June 6, 2026 — This week marked the start of the interim period as legislators returned to Frankfort to prepare for the 2027 Legislative Session. While most people naturally focus on the fast-paced legislative session each winter, much of the work that shapes future legislation takes place between sessions.

SEN. JIMMY HIGDON

Although I will no longer serve as your state senator during the next legislative session, I remain committed to representing you to the best of my ability for the remainder of my term, which concludes at the end of the calendar year.

The interim period gives lawmakers an opportunity to slow down, take a closer look at issues facing Kentucky families and spend more time hearing from experts, state agencies, local leaders and Kentucky residents. In many ways, this is where legislation begins.

Committees have begun reviewing ongoing programs, discussing challenges facing communities across the commonwealth and examining ideas that may eventually become legislation. Good public policy takes time, thoughtful discussion and input from the people who will be affected by it. The interim process gives us that opportunity. It’s also an opportunity to track the implementation of legislation passed in the previous legislative session.

The first week of the interim was productive. I want to provide you an update on some of the topics that were discussed this week.

As co-chair of the Interim Joint Committee (IJC) on Transportation, one of our first discussions focused on Gov. Andy Beshear’s recent executive order lowering Kentucky’s motor fuels tax.

While lower fuel prices are always welcomed by Kentucky families and businesses, the discussion centered on the long-term impact this reduction will have on the state’s road fund, which finances the construction and maintenance of highways, bridges and other transportation infrastructure across the commonwealth.

During testimony before the committee, Transportation Cabinet officials noted that the reduction results in approximately $27 million less in annual road fund revenue during the initial 30 days the order is in place. If the reduction remains in place through the year, it would remove around $200 million from the road plan. To put that into perspective, that’s nearing the $230 million in general fund dollars the legislature appropriated to the road plan this year to accelerate projects that are construction-ready.

As I recently wrote in an op-ed on this issue, there is no such thing as a free road. Every mile of pavement, every bridge repair and every safety improvement requires a reliable funding source. The challenge before policymakers is finding the right balance between providing relief at the pump and ensuring Kentucky can continue investing in the transportation infrastructure that supports economic growth, public safety and quality of life in communities across the commonwealth. This will remain an important conversation as lawmakers continue evaluating long-term transportation funding needs during the interim.

Committee members also discussed the growing challenge Kentucky faces as vehicles become more fuel-efficient and electric vehicle adoption increases, both of which reduce fuel tax collections over time.

I also continue serving as co-chair of the Public Pension Oversight Board. Kentucky has made significant progress strengthening its retirement systems over the past several years, and a key part of maintaining that progress is strong oversight. During our first interim meeting, the board reviewed preparations for the next independent actuarial audit of the state’s pension systems, which helps verify that financial assumptions and long-term projections remain accurate and reliable. We also examined return-to-work programs that help schools and public agencies address staffing shortages while preserving the integrity of retirement benefits. Responsible oversight today helps ensure the retirement security promised to public employees remains sustainable for future generations.

As a member of the IJC on Education, I was encouraged by discussions highlighting both Kentucky’s recent academic progress and ongoing efforts to better prepare students for future careers. Committee members received updates on the implementation of the Read to Succeed Act and the state’s broader literacy improvement initiatives, which continue to provide educators with evidence-based training, literacy coaching, and classroom support designed to strengthen reading achievement across Kentucky schools. More than 7,000 educators have participated in literacy training through these efforts, helping bring proven instructional practices into classrooms throughout the commonwealth.

Those investments are producing measurable results. According to recent Education Scorecard research, Kentucky now ranks fifth nationally in reading recovery and eighth nationally in math recovery since the pandemic. Education officials credited much of that success to the collaborative work of teachers, school leaders, students and families, along with reforms such as the Read to Succeed Act championed by Senate Education Chair Steve West. While there is always more work to do, these results are encouraging and demonstrate that Kentucky’s commitment to foundational learning is helping more students succeed.

The committee also reviewed implementation of the new federal Workforce Pell Grant program, which will allow eligible students to use Pell Grant assistance for certain short-term workforce credential programs beginning this summer. Kentucky officials believe the program has the potential to expand access to training opportunities in fields such as healthcare, skilled trades, industrial maintenance, logistics and advanced manufacturing while helping employers address workforce shortages. As Kentucky continues growing its economy, creating additional pathways into good-paying careers remains an important priority for both our education system and our workforce development efforts.

The interim is also one of the best opportunities legislators have to stay connected with the communities we represent. Many of the ideas debated in Frankfort begin with conversations back home. Whether it’s concerns about local roads, schools, workforce needs or economic development, hearing directly from constituents helps guide the work we do during the months ahead.

While the legislative session receives much of the public attention, the interim remains one of the most productive and important parts of the legislative process. The work happening now will help shape the priorities, debates and legislation considered when lawmakers return for the 2027 Regular Session.

I appreciate the opportunity to represent the people of our region in Frankfort and will continue to keep you updated as committee work progresses throughout the interim.

Before I close, I want to offer a simple reminder that has been on my heart lately. Across our communities are nursing homes, assisted living facilities and care centers filled with men and women who have spent their lives raising families, serving their churches, building businesses, working farms and helping shape the communities we call home today.

For many of these individuals, a visit from a family member, friend, neighbor or church group can make all the difference. A conversation, a card, a handshake or simply spending a few minutes together can brighten someone’s day far more than we often realize. Too many seniors feel isolated or forgotten, especially when family members live far away or life gets busy.

As we go about our daily routines, I encourage each of us to take a little time to check on an elderly neighbor, visit a loved one in a nursing home or simply let someone know they are remembered and appreciated. These small acts of kindness may seem insignificant to us, but they can mean the world to someone who needs encouragement. One of the greatest strengths of our Kentucky communities has always been the way we care for one another, and that tradition is worth continuing.

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