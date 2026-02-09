Legislative update: Higdon reports on progress in 5th week of General Assembly

By JIMMY HIGDON

14th District State Senator

Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 — The fifth week of the 2026 Legislative Session found the Senate working steadily on behalf of families across the commonwealth.

SEN. JIMMY HIGDON

As we passed the one‑third mark of this 60‑day session by week’s end, committee hearings, floor debate and thoughtful deliberation continued in Frankfort. The Senate’s priorities are well in order. Lawmakers from all corners of the state are focused on addressing the issues Kentuckians care about most, including housing affordability for families, accountability for your tax dollars and more.

BUDGET, ROAD PLAN UPDATE. The House of Representatives has not yet finalized or delivered its road plan or budget proposal to the Senate.

This week, the Senate Transportation Committee met to hear directly from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray regarding the governor’s proposed road plan and cabinet budget proposal

Gray and his team walked us through how rising construction costs, aging infrastructure and declining gas formula revenues are putting real strain on our ability to maintain roads and bridges while still advancing long-planned projects.

We discussed the scope of the six-year highway plan, which includes more than 1,300 projects statewide, with a lot of emphasis on taking care of what we already have first. I also raised concerns about long delays in project delivery, the need for additional truck parking and the challenges facing cities and counties as funding tightens. While the cabinet has done a good job stretching limited resources, it is clear that we cannot keep asking for more roads with fewer dollars.

Tough conversations lie ahead, but my focus remains on safety, fairness and making sure our transportation dollars work as hard as the people who pay into the system.

The revenue streams that fund our roads, bridges and highways are different from those that provide for essential services. The operating budget is primarily funded through sales taxes and income taxes.

A bill for the two-year biennial budget, which allocates approximately $15 billion each year, has been filed regarding the executive branch budget (House Bill 500). It must still complete the full House process before the Senate can formally take it up. In the meantime, members of the Senate have begun reviewing documents and preparing comparisons to guide the work ahead. There is still significant work to be done, and I will continue to keep you informed as the process moves forward. Initial proposals are available at legislature.ky.gov.

PRIORITY LEGISLATION. Bills passed in the Senate this week include several Senate priority bills.

Six of the top 10 priority bills filed this session focus on education, and this week saw movement on measures designed to improve governance, transparency and accountability in school districts.

Senate Bill (SB) 3 improves transparency in local school budgeting. It creates a defined timeline for budget development, requires public presentations of district budgets, expands online access to financial data and mandates disclosure of superintendent compensation and leave policies. It also sets a minimum budget reserve requirement of 2 percent for school districts. I offered an amendment to SB 3 that added transparency by requiring a direct link to the Kentucky Department of Education website, where superintendent compensation information is posted.

SB 1 addresses governance in Kentucky’s largest school districts. It clarifies responsibilities by strengthening school boards’ roles in strategic oversight and reinforcing the superintendent’s authority over daily operations. The bill is designed to improve long-term accountability without initiating a state takeover.

SB 5 makes it easier for Kentucky schools to buy fresh, locally grown food by removing certain procurement and bidding requirements that have slowed or blocked farm-to-school purchases. The bill defines what qualifies as a “Kentucky-grown agricultural product” and lets local school boards and districts work more directly with in-state farmers to bring nutritious food into school meals. The measure supports student health, strengthens local agriculture and advances the broader “Food is Medicine” effort led by Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell.

SB 9. In addition to these measures, SB 9, another designated priority bill, was filed to support housing growth across Kentucky. The bill would provide new tools for local governments and developers to partner on infrastructure and redevelopment, thereby lowering housing costs and accelerating construction. While not yet passed, it reflects ongoing work to address housing needs statewide. I enjoyed working with colleagues on the Housing Task Force for the past couple of years. In addition to this bill, I hope to see further progress on this issue through other legislative proposals.

ADDITIONAL BILLS SENT TO HOUSE. SB 12 updates Kentucky’s trauma care statutes to allow Level IV trauma centers to provide 24/7 emergency room coverage using physician assistants or advanced practice registered nurses, so long as they are supervised by a physician on- or off-site. The bill defines “advanced practice provider” in law and directs the Department of Public Health to update its regulations. Supporters say this will help address critical workforce shortages in rural Kentucky, where 43 percent of the population lives but only 17 percent of providers practice. The goal is to ensure that small hospitals can maintain access to emergency care without being forced to close. Critics argue it could lower care standards, while the sponsor says it will improve outcomes by keeping more facilities open and aligning Kentucky with neighboring states. Kentucky currently ranks 49th in trauma-related deaths.

Hospitals are truly lifelines for our communities. When a hospital struggles or closes, the entire region feels it, not just patients but families, employers and first responders. I appreciate the passion shown in the debate on this bill, which seeks to protect access to these facilities and their importance to the people we represent.

I also want to thank my colleagues who came to the floor with an open mind on this bill, listened to the discussion, and weighed the facts before making a decision. That is how the legislative body works best.

I think SB 12 recognizes the reality facing our hospitals and takes a responsible step to support them and the communities that depend on them.

Other bills included:

SB 18 modernizes Kentucky’s podiatry laws by updating definitions, licensing standards, and supervision rules for podiatric residents, assistants, and their role in physician assistant oversight.

SB 48 strengthens Kentucky’s re-entry supervision law by clarifying eligibility, using risk-based assessments, and requiring regular reporting of outcomes to improve public safety and accountability.

SB 73 expands the state’s home-based processor law to include tallow-based cosmetics like soaps and balms. I would allow small producers to sell these items under existing health and labeling regulations.

SB 102 allows retired “R class” Kentucky State Police and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers to return to service within one to 60 months of leaving, helping address staffing shortages with experienced personnel.

SB 132 authorizes local governments to regulate massage therapy businesses and increases the penalty for unlicensed practice from a Class B to a Class A misdemeanor.

If you have questions or concerns, I’m just a call or an email away. You can reach my office at 502-564-8100 or email me at Jimmy.Higdon@kylegislature.gov.

-30-