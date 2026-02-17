Local Knights of Columbus Easter Food Drive begins Wednesday, Feb. 18th

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Feb. 16, 2026 — The Bardstown Knights of Columbus Council 1290,will be holding their annual Easter Food Drive starting Wednesday, February 18 and continuing through Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026.

This food drive is held annually, to honor the memory of our deceased and living Knights. All proceeds benefit the St. Vincent De Paul Bread For Life Food Pantry, which administers to the needs of the food insecure in Nelson County. Bins will be placed in the rear of churches to accept canned and non-perishable food items.

Monetary donations are particularly useful, since each dollar contributed, purchases up to five pounds of food, deliverable through the Food Bank.

Monetary donations can be mailed to Knights of Columbus, 107 North Fourth Street, Bardstown, Ky. 40004. Make checks payable to Knights of Columbus, and note “ food drive” on your checks. Alternatively, you can donate by going to Paypal.com and entering bardstownkofc1290@gmail.com. Thank you for your past assistance and for assisting the food insecure in our community.

