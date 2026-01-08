Election 2026: Local Republican drops bid for magistrate, files instead to run for judge-executive

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Jan. 8, 2025 — Former Nelson County GOP chairman and frequent political candidate Don Thrasher has dropped his bid to run for District 4 magistrate, and has instead filed Thursday to run for Nelson County judge-executive.

So far, Thrasher is the only Republican who is challenging incumbent judge-executive Tim Hutchins in the May primary for that office. The winner of the May GOP primary will go on to face the winner of the Democratic primary for judge-executive.

NEW “D” FILES TO RUN FOR JUDGE-EXEC. James Taylor “JT” Roby filed his candidacy paperwork Thursday as a Democratic candidate for Nelson County Judge-Executive.

Unless another Democrat files for that office ahead of the 4 p.m. Friday deadline, Roby will face-off against fellow Democrat Ben Corder in the May primary for Nelson County judge-executive. The winner of that primary race will face off against the Republican winner of the May primary for judge-executive.

UPDATES COMING AT CLOSE OF FILING TOMORROW’S FILING DEADINE. The

EARLIER CANDIDATE FILINGS

The following candidates filed earlier for local offices. The filing deadline for the 2026 primary is 4p.m. Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.

Nelson County Clerk – Jeanette Hall Sidebottom (D) **

Nelson County Judge-Executive – Tim Hutchins (R) **

Nelson County Judge-Executive — Don Thrasher (R)

Nelson County Judge-Executive — James Taylor “JT” Roby (D)

Nelson County Judge-Executive – Benjamin “Ben” Corder, (D)

Nelson County Attorney – Arch C. “Chip” McKay (D) **

Nelson County Sheriff – Ramon “P-RO” Pineiroa (D) **

Nelson County Sheriff — William Jarren Culver (R)

Nelson County Jailer – Justin David Hall (R) **

Nelson County Coroner – Danielle Elizabeth Chladek (R) **

Nelson County Coroner — Kerry Monin (R)

Nelson County Property Valuation Administrator (PVA) – Jason “Jay” Williams (R) **

Nelson County Property Valuation Administrator (PVA) – Stephen Hibbs (R)

Magistrate District 1 – Ballard Keith Metcalfe (D) **

Magistrate District 2 – Adam Wheatley (R) **

Magistrate District 2 – Gary Coulter (R) former D2 magistrate

Magistrate District 3 — M.T. Harned (R) **

Magistrate District 3 — David Lee Call (R)

Magistrate District 3 — Cameron Richards (D)

Magistrate District 4 — Brent Brey (R), a resident of Antler’s Trace

Magistrate District 5 — Robert Allen Chesser (R)

Nelson County Surveyor – no filings

Nelson County Constable – no filings

Note: ** indicates incumbent candidate.

-30-