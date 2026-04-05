Nelson Circuit Court indictments — April 1, 2026

Editor’s Note: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

These individuals listed below were indicted by a Nelson County Grand Jury on Wednedsay, April 1, 2026.

26-CR-117. NOAH LESTER JORDAN, 43, New Haven.

FIRST-DEGREE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

(HYDROCODONE)

(HYDROCODONE) DRUG PARAPHERNALIA — BUY/POSSESS

FAILURE TO OR IMPROPER SIGNAL

NO/EXPIRED REGISTRATION RECEIPT

According to the indictment on Jan. 21, 2026, Jordan was allegedly found in possession of hydrocodone and drug paraphernalia. The indictment further alleges Jordan failed to signal in a vehicle he was operating with expired registration.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for April 16, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-119. JOSEPH TODD GRIBBINS, 52, Cox’s Creek.

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT.

FOURTH-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT. (MINOR INJURY)

MENAClNG

SECOND-DEGREE.DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ALCOHOL INTOXICATION IN A PUBLIC PLACE

SECOND-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment, on Sept. 26, 2025, Gribbins allegedly created substantial danger of death or serious injury when he brandished a knife during a fight with another person, causing physical injury, while he was under the influence of alcohol ina public place.

The indictment cites his prior felony convictions as basis for the persistent felony offender charge.

Bond was set at $9,500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for April 16, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR- 121. MARY HANNAH MATTINGLY, 31, Bardstown.

SEXUAL ABUSE 1ST DEGREE

UNLAWFUL USE OF ELECTRONIC MEANS TO INDUCE A MINOR TO

ENGAGE IN SEXUAL OR OTHER PROHIBITED ACTIVITIES

According to the indictment, between March 1 and July 31, 2025, Mattingly was a person in a position of authority or special trust who allegedly subjected a 16-year-old juvenile to sexual contact. The indictment further alleges she used electronic communications to induce the minor to engage in sexual activities.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for April 16, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-123. ROBERT ANDREW BROOKS, 43, Address unknown.

FIRST-DEGREE STRANGULATION

ASSAULT, FOURTH DEGREE (MINOR INJURY)

According to the indictment, on Dec. 18, 2025, Brooks allegedly impeded the normal breathing or blood circulation of another person by applying pressure on his throat of neck, causing physical injury.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for April 16, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-125. MARLON SCOTT ESKRIDGE, 53, Bardstown.

SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY

lNTIMIDATING A PARTICIPANT IN THE LEGAL PROCESS

FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

According to the indictment, on Feb. 4, 2026, Eskridge allegedly entered a dwelling on Springfield Road unlawfully with the intent to commit a crime. It further alleges he used physical force or a threat against someone involved in the legal process to delay or prevent communication of information to law enforcement about a possible crime or violation of conditions of parole, probation or release. It further alleges Eskridge damaged a door at the residence causing damage of $500 or more.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for April 16, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-127. GERALD MITCHELL TUCKER, 41, Bardstown.

TRAFFICKING MARIJUANA (8 OUNCES TO 5 POUNDS)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA — BUY/POSSESS

RESISTING ARREST

MENACING

OBSTRUCTING EMERGENCY RESPONDER

SPEEDING 13 MPH OVER

IMPROPER DISPLAY or REGISTRATION PLATE

REAR LICENSE NOT ILLUMINATED

According to the indictment, on Dec. 1, 2025, Tucker, possessed more than 8 ounces of marijuana but less than 5 pounds with the intent to sell or distribute it. He was also allegedly found in possession of a marijuana grinder and plastic baggies.

The indictment further alleges that Tucker resisted arrest, threatened a police officer with physical injury and obstructed the deputy in the performance of his official duties. It further alleges Tucker was speeding 13 mph over the speed limit, had his vehicle’s license plate display to obscure its visibility and also had no rear license illumination.

Bond was set at $9,500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for April 16, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-129. JAMES BRADSHAW, 35, Lebanon.

FLAGRANT NON SUPPORT

SECOND-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment between April 1, 2012 and Feb. 28, 2026, Bradshaw allegedly failed to pay support pertaining to his minor child that he failed to pay, creating an arrearage of $36,072.56.

The indictment further cites his prior felony conviction as the basis for the persistent felony offender charge.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for April 16, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-131. PATRICK DILLON O’BRYAN, 32, New Hope.

FIRST-DEGREE FIRST OFFENSE ENHANCED COMPLICITY TRAFFICKINGIN A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE OVER TWO GRAMS (METHAMPHETAMINE)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA — BUY/POSSESS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

FIRST OFFENSE DRIVING DUI SUSPENDED LICENSE

According to the indictment on Nov. 24, 2025, O’Bryan, acting alone or in complicity with others, possessed two or more grams of methamphetamine with the intent to sell or distribute it while also in possession of a firearm, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The indictment further allegs that O’Bryan was operating a motor vehicle with a DUI suspended operators license.

Bond was set at $50,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for April 16, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-116. JONATHON T. ANDRIOT, 26, Nelson County Detention Center.

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT (COMPLICITY)

FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (MINOR INJURY) (COMPLICITY)

SECOND-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment on Feb. 17, 2026, Andriot, acting alone or in concert with Ronald Bradley, Damian Fclker, Brian Gabbert and James Revelle, alleged created a substantial danger of serious injury or death by assaulting another inmate at the Nelson County Correctional Center and causing physical injury.

The indictment cites Andriot’s prior felony conviction as the basis for the persistent felony offender charge.

Bond was set at $9,500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for April 16, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-118. BRIAN LEE GABBERT, 25, Nelson County Detention Center.

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT (COMPLICITY)

FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (MINOR INJURY) (COMPLICITY)

SECOND-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment on Feb. 17, 2026, Gabbert, acting alone or in concert with Damian Felker, Jonathan Andriot, Ronald Bradley and James Revelle, alleged created a substantial danger of serious injury or death by assaulting another inmate at the Nelson County Correctional Center and causing physical injury.

The indictment cites Andriot’s prior felony conviction as the basis for the persistent felony offender charge.

Bond was set at $9,500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for April 16, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-120. JAMES REVELLE, 23, Nelson County Detention Center.

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT (COMPLICITY)

FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (MINOR INJURY) (COMPLICITY)

According to the indictment on Feb. 17, 2026, Gabbert, acting alone or in concert with Damian Felker, Jonathan Andriot, Ronald Bradley and Brian Gabben, alleged created a substantial danger of serious injury or death by assaulting another inmate at the Nelson County Correctional Center and causing physical injury.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for April 16, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-122. RONALD E. BRADLEY III, 26, Nelson County Detention Center.

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT (COMPLICITY)

FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (MINOR INJURY) (COMPLICITY)

FIRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment on Feb. 17, 2026, Bradley. acting alone or in concert with Damian Felker, Jonathan Andriot, Brian Gabben and James Revelle, alleged created a substantial danger of serious injury or death by assaulting another inmate at the Nelson County Correctional Center and causing physical injury.

The indictment cites Bradley’s prior felony conviction as the basis for the persistent felony offender charge.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for April 16, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-124. DAMIAN SCOTT FELKER, 19, Nelson County Detention Center.

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT (COMPLICITY)

FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (MINOR INJURY) (COMPLICITY)

According to the indictment on Feb. 17, 2026, Felker. acting alone or in concert with Ronald E. Bradley, Jonathan Andriot, Brian Gabben and James Revelle, alleged created a substantial danger of serious injury or death by assaulting another inmate at the Nelson County Correctional Center and causing physical injury.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for April 16, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-126. KALIN M. WILLIAMS, 36, Bardstown.

FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT

SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ALCOHOL INTOXICATION IN A PUBLIC PLACE

FIRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment, on March 9, 2026, Williams allegedly assaulted an individual causing physical harm. The indictment further alleges that he engaged in violent or threatening behavior in public and that he was under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. at the time.

The indictment cites Williams’ previous felony convictions as the basis for the persistent felony offender charge.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for April 16, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-128. RANDALL SCOTT MILLER, 50, New Haven.

FIRST-DEGREE TRAFFICKING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (TWO GRAMSOR MORE METHAMPHETAMINE)

FIRST-DEGREE FLEEING / EVADING POLICE

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT (POLICE OFFICER)

RESISTING ARREST

THIRD-DEGREE FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE

OPERATING MOTOR VEHICLE WITH OPERATOR’S LICENSE REVOKED

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

FAILURE TO PRODUCE INSURANCE CARD

IMPROPERLY ON THE LEFT SIDE OF ROAD

FAILURE TO OR IMPROPER SIGNAL

NO/EXPIRED REGISTRATION PLATE

FIRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment, on Feb. 21, 2026, Miller allegedly possessed two or more grams of methamphetamine with the intent to sell or distribute it and also possessed a quantity of marijuana.

The indictment further alleges that Miller fled from police and created a substantial risk of serious injury or death to others during a chase when he was recklessly operating a motorcycle. It further alleges Miller also fled from police on foot. When apprehended he allegedly resisted arrest and threatened the officer with physical violence.

The indictment alleges he operated the motor vehicle knowing his operators license was suspended or revoked and without proof of insurance. The indictment further states Miller operated his motor vehicle on the left side of the road creating a hazard to oncoming traffic with an expired license plate, and failed to use appropriate signals when decreasing speed.

The indictment cites his prior felony convictions as the basis of the persistent felony offender charge.

Bond was set at $50,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for April 16, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

6CR-I30. ZEING FISH, 21, Bardstown.

SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FORGED INSTRUMENT

POSSESSION OF STOLEN MAIL MATTER

THEFT OF IDENTITY

According to the indictment, between Aug. 25, 2025 and Sept. 23, 2025, Fish allegedly possessed a forged instrument with the intent to defraud, deceive or injure another person. She allegedly was found in possession of a check knowing that it was stolen from the U.S. Mail.

The indictment also alleges Fish used another person’s identifying information to obtain benefits or property she was not entitled and making financial transactions using another person’s identity.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for April 16, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

26-CR-132. JUAN CARLOS PEREZ, 28, City unknown.

FIRST-DEGREE FLEEING / EVADING POLICE

FIRST-DEGREE FLEEING / EVADING POLICE (PEDESTRIAN)

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT (POLICE OFFICER)

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT (POLICE OFFICER)

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT (POLICE OFFICER)

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT (POLICE OFFICER)

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF SECOND-DEGREE

RESISTING ARREST

OPERATING MOTOR VEHICLE WITHOUT OPERATOR’S LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO OR IMPROPER SIGNAL

IMPROPERLY ON THE LEFT SIDE OF ROAD

OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL/DRUGS, ETC.

SPEEDING 19 MPH OVER

POSSESSION OF AN OPEN ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTAINER IN A

MOTOR VEHICLE

According to the indictment, on Feb. 7, 2026, Perez allegedly fled from four police officers in a motor vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. while in possession of an open alcohol beverage container in the vehice. Perez also allegedly fled from the same officers on foot.

The indictment further alleges Perez intentionally damaged an officer’s pants with a value of less than $500. He also alleged resisted arrest by threatening to use physical violence against a police officer. It further states he allegedly operated a motor vehicle with a valid operators license, drove recklessly and failed to use proper signals, drove improperly on the left side of the road, and operated the vehicle in excess of 19 mph over the speed limit.

Bond was set at $50,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for April 16, 2026, in Nelson Circuit Court.

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