Nelson Circuit Court Indictments — Jun 17, 2026

26-CR-193. Jacob Wickstrom, 36, address unknown.

Failure to comply with sex offender registration (subsequent offender), Class C felony

First-degree persistent felony offender

According to the indictment, on or about May 21, 2026, Wickstrom, who was required to register as a sex offender, allegedly changed his address within Nelson County and knowingly failed to register the change with the local probation and parole office. The indictment notes Wickstrom had previously been convicted of failing to comply with sex offender registration. The indictment cites Wickstrom’s prior felony convictions as the basis for the first-degree persistent felony offender charge. Bond was set at $50,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Thursday, July 2, 2026, in Nelson County Circuit Court.