Nelson Circuit Court Indictments — Jun 17, 2026

Nelson County Circuit Court indictments are compiled from public records of the Nelson County Circuit Court. The Nelson County Gazette makes no warranties as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. An indictment is not a determination of guilt, but a finding of probable cause that a crime has occurred and that the named individual committed it. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Case updates, including dismissals or acquittals, may be noted upon request.
26-CR-180. James D. Hodge, 50, address unknown.
- Failure to comply with sex offender registration (subsequent offender), Class C felony
- First-degree persistent felony offender
According to the indictment, on or about June 3, 2026, Hodge, who was required to register as a sex offender, allegedly changed his address within Nelson County and knowingly failed to register the change with the local probation and parole office. The indictment notes Hodge had previously been convicted of failing to comply with sex offender registration. The indictment cites Hodge’s prior felony convictions as the basis for the first-degree persistent felony offender charge. Bond was set at $50,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Thursday, July 2, 2026, in Nelson County Circuit Court.
26-CR-182. Jerry Nation, 46, Bloomfield.
- Second-degree escape, Class D felony
- First-degree persistent felony offender
According to the indictment, on or about April 14, 2026, Nation allegedly escaped from the Nelson County Detention Center while charged with or convicted of a felony. The indictment cites Nation’s prior felony convictions as the basis for the first-degree persistent felony offender charge. Bond was set at $50,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Thursday, July 2, 2026, in Nelson County Circuit Court.
26-CR-184. Jerry Nation, 46, Bloomfield.
- Receiving stolen property over $10,000, Class C felony
- Third-degree burglary, Class D felony
- Second-degree criminal mischief, Class A misdemeanor
- First-degree persistent felony offender
According to the indictment, on or about April 18, 2026, Nation allegedly possessed stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, unlawfully entered a building in Bardstown with intent to commit a crime, and damaged property in a storage shed. The indictment cites Nation’s prior felony convictions as the basis for the first-degree persistent felony offender charge. Bond was set at $50,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Thursday, July 2, 2026, in Nelson County Circuit Court.
26-CR-186. Anthony Lamont Williams, 32, Louisville.
- Receiving stolen property — firearm (complicity), Class D felony
- First-degree persistent felony offender
According to the indictment, on or about Aug. 16, 2025, Williams, acting alone or in concert with Leland Murphy, allegedly possessed a firearm that he knew or had reason to believe had been stolen. The indictment cites Williams’ prior felony convictions as the basis for the first-degree persistent felony offender charge. Bond was set at $50,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Thursday, July 2, 2026, in Nelson County Circuit Court.
26-CR-188. Leland Murphy, 34, Louisville.
- Receiving stolen property — firearm (complicity), Class D felony
- First-degree persistent felony offender
According to the indictment, on or about Aug. 16, 2025, Murphy, acting alone or in concert with Anthony Lamont Williams, allegedly possessed a firearm that he knew or had reason to believe had been stolen. The indictment cites Murphy’s prior felony convictions as the basis for the first-degree persistent felony offender charge. Bond was set at $50,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Thursday, July 2, 2026, in Nelson County Circuit Court.
26-CR-190. Tyler Cook, 21, Cox’s Creek.
- Theft by unlawful taking, $10,000 or more but less than $1,000,000, Class C felony
- Second-degree forgery (17 counts), Class D felony
- Second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument (17 counts), Class D felony
- Theft of identity (3 counts), Class D felony
According to the indictment, between May 21, 2025, and Feb. 2, 2026, Cook allegedly took property valued at $10,000 or more but less than $1,000,000 belonging to three victims, falsely made or altered numerous written instruments, possessed forged instruments, and used the identifying information of three individuals with the intent to make financial or credit transactions. Bond was set at $25,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Thursday, July 2, 2026, in Nelson County Circuit Court.
26-CR-192. Joshua Middleton, 51, Shepherdsville.
- First-degree sexual abuse (2 counts), Class D felony
According to the indictment, on or about June 1, 2026, Middleton allegedly subjected two victims to sexual contact through the use of forcible compulsion. Bond was set at $9,500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Thursday, July 2, 2026, in Nelson County Circuit Court.
26-CR-194. Robert Noe, 36, Cloverdale, Ind.
- Flagrant non-support, Class D felony
According to the indictment, between March 1, 2020, and April 30, 2026, Noe allegedly failed to pay child support, accruing $10,093.54 in arrearages. Bond was set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Thursday, July 2, 2026, in Nelson County Circuit Court.
26-CR-196. Jonathan Wooldridge, 40, New Haven.
- Receiving stolen property (over $1,000 but less than $10,000), Class D felony
According to the indictment, on or about Feb. 22, 2026, Wooldridge allegedly possessed stolen property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $10,000, knowing or having reason to believe it had been stolen. Bond was set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Thursday, July 2, 2026, in Nelson County Circuit Court.
26-CR-198. Kenton M. Sears, 37, address unknown.
- Failure to comply with sex offender registration, Class C felony
According to the indictment, on or about June 8, 2026, Sears, who was required to register as a sex offender, allegedly changed his address within Nelson County and knowingly failed to register the change with the local probation and parole office. Bond was set at $25,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Thursday, July 2, 2026, in Nelson County Circuit Court.
26-CR-200. Travis Robinson, 41, Louisville.
- First-degree promoting contraband, Class D felony
According to the indictment, on or about May 29, 2026, Robinson allegedly introduced dangerous contraband into the Nelson County Detention Center. Bond was set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Thursday, July 2, 2026, in Nelson County Circuit Court.
26-CR-191. Joseph Muncy, 27, Cox’s Creek.
- First-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) (second offense), Class D felony
- Drug paraphernalia — buy/possess, Class A misdemeanor
- Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor
- Operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked license, Class B misdemeanor
- Failure to wear a seat belt, violation
- No/expired registration plate, violation
- Improper equipment, violation
According to the indictment, on or about May 6, 2026, Muncy allegedly possessed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, including cut plastic straws and a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue, along with marijuana, while operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. The indictment notes Muncy had previously been convicted of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Thursday, July 2, 2026, in Nelson County Circuit Court.
26-CR-193. Jacob Wickstrom, 36, address unknown.
- Failure to comply with sex offender registration (subsequent offender), Class C felony
- First-degree persistent felony offender
According to the indictment, on or about May 21, 2026, Wickstrom, who was required to register as a sex offender, allegedly changed his address within Nelson County and knowingly failed to register the change with the local probation and parole office. The indictment notes Wickstrom had previously been convicted of failing to comply with sex offender registration. The indictment cites Wickstrom’s prior felony convictions as the basis for the first-degree persistent felony offender charge. Bond was set at $50,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Thursday, July 2, 2026, in Nelson County Circuit Court.
26-CR-195. John M. Roberts, 41, Bardstown.
- Flagrant non-support, Class D felony
According to the indictment, between Feb. 18, 2018, and May 31, 2026, Roberts allegedly failed to pay child support, accruing $4,790 in arrearages. Bond was set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Thursday, July 2, 2026, in Nelson County Circuit Court.
26-CR-197. Kaitlin Smithson, 27, address unknown.
- Second-degree burglary, Class C felony
- First-degree criminal mischief, Class D felony
- Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, Class A misdemeanor
According to the indictment, between April 9 and May 13, 2026, Smithson allegedly unlawfully entered a dwelling in Boston with intent to commit a crime, damaged a glass window, trim, and a camera mounted on the residence, and violated a protective order by going to the victim’s residence on multiple occasions. Bond was set at $9,500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Thursday, July 2, 2026, in Nelson County Circuit Court.
26-CR-199. Laurren Brooke Rose, 34, Fairfield.
- First-degree possession of controlled substance (cocaine), Class D felony
- First-degree wanton endangerment, Class D felony
- Tampering with physical evidence, Class D felony
- Endangering the welfare of a minor, Class A misdemeanor
- Operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense (aggravating circumstances), Class B misdemeanor
- Possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, violation
- Reckless driving, violation
- Improper turning, violation
According to the indictment, on or about Feb. 5, 2026, Rose allegedly possessed cocaine, drove under the influence with her 2-year-old daughter in the vehicle, tampered with physical evidence, and had an open alcoholic beverage container in her vehicle. Bond was set at $9,500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for Thursday, July 2, 2026, in Nelson County Circuit Court.
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