Nelson County Circuit Court Indictments – Feb. 18, 2026

26-CR-046. Steven E. Brown, 42, Bardstown.

FIRST-DEGREE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

NO MOTORCYCLE LICENSE

REAR LICENSE NOT ILLUMINATED

IMPROPER DISPLAY OF REGISTRATION PLATE

According to the indictment, on Aug. 18, 2025, Brown was found in possession of methamphetamine while operating a motorcycle without a license and without a clearly visible and properly illuminated license plate.

Bond was set at$5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for March 5, 2026.

26-CR-048. Candace Tucker, 32, Campbellsville.

FIRST-DEGREE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-BUY/POSSESS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

According to the indictment, on Nov. 11, 2025, Tucker was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine, two marijuana pipes and a quantity of marijuana.

Bond was set at$5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for March 5, 2026.

26-CR- 050. Jonathan Lee McIntire, 19, New Hope.

FIRST-DEGREE FLEEING I EVADING POLICE

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT (POLICE OFFICER)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – BUY/POSSESS

OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL/DRUGS, ETC.

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

SPEEDING 26 MPH OR MORE OVER SPEED LIMIT

RECKLESS DRIVING

IMPROPER PASSING

FAILURE TO OR IMPROPER SIGNAL

FAILURE TO WEAR SEAT BELT

DISREGARDING STOP SIGN

According to the indictment, on July 28, 2025, McIntire allegedly, while driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., fled from police at high speeds while driving recklessly, placing officers in pursuit at risk of death or injury, while in possession of marijuana, a bagging and rolling papers. The indictment further alleges McIntire, while driving, committed an improper turn, improperly passed another vehicle and disregarded a stop sign while not wearing a seat belt.

Bond was set at$9,500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for March 5, 2026.

26-CR-052. Leland B. Murphy, 34, Louisville.

POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN BY CONVICTED FELON

USING RESTRICTED AMMO DURING A FELONY (NO SHOTS)

FIRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment, on Aug. 16, 2025, Murphy was allegedly found in possession of handgun after having been previously convicted of a felony. His firearm was also loaded with a restricted type of ammunition.

The indictment cites Murphy’s prior felony convictions as the basis for the persistent felony offender charge.

Bond was set at$25,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for March 5, 2026.

26-CR-054. William R. Pauley, 55, Madisonville.

FIRST-DEGREE TRAFFICKING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (TWO GRAMS OR MORE METHAMPHETAMINE)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-BUY/POSSESS

RECKLESS DRIVING

LICENSE TO BE IN POSSESSION

According to the indictment, on Nov. 29, 2025, Pauley alleged was found in possession of two or more grams of methamphetamine with the intent to sell or transfer it.

The indictment further alleges he was found in possession of a methamphetamine pipe while driving a motor vehicle in a reckless manner without being in possession of an operator’s license.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for March 5, 2026.

26-CR-056. Santaiz J. L. Lopez, 27, Bardstown.

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT

FIRST-DEGREE WANTON ENDANGERMENT

OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL/DRUGS, ETC.

OPERATING MOTOR VEHICLE WITHOUT OPERATOR’S LICENSE

FAILURE TO PRODUCE INSURANCE CARD

FAILURE TO WEAR SEAT BELT

According to the indictment, on Dec. 8, 2025, Lopez allegedly operated a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., and while doing so, created substantial danger of death or injury to an occupant in his car and occupants of another car.

The indictment further alleges he was operating a motor vehicle without an operators license, proof of insurance and while not wearing a seat belt.

Bond was set at $9,500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for March 5, 2026.

26-CR- 58. James Harold Miles, 50, Lebanon.

FIRST-DEGREE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

OBSCURING THE IDENTITY OF A MACHINE OVER $500 BUT LESS THAN $10,000

NO/EXPIRED REGISTRATION RECEIPT

IMPROPER DISPLAY OF REGISTRATION PLATE

According to the indictment, on Oct. 23, 2025, Miles was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine. The indictment further alleges that he removed the serial number from a Ford Fusion with a value of more than $500 but leass than $10,000.

The indictment further alleges he was operating the vehicle with an expired license plate that was displayed in a way to obscure some lettering or decal on the plate.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for March 5, 2026.

26-CR-60. William G. Walls, 44, Irvington.

FLAGRANT NON SUPPORT

According to the indictment, between December 2010 and November 2025, Walls allegedly failed to provide support he was order to pay, with total arrearages owed are $29,926.05.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for March 5, 2026.

26-CR-62. James Lambert Bickett, 45, Bardstown.

FIRST-DEGREE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

OPERATING MOTOR VEHICLE UNDER INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL/DRUGS, ETC. .08 FIRST OFFENSE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

FAILURE OF NON-OWNER OPERATOR TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE (FIRST OFFENSE)

NO/EXPIRED REGISTRATION PLATE

LICENSE TO BE IN POSSESSION

REAR LICENSE NOT ILLUMINATED

FAILURE TO OR IMPROPER SIGNAL

FAILURE TO WEAR SEAT BELT

According to the indictment, on Oct. 19, 2025, Bickett allegedly operated a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Bickett also was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and operated a motor vehicle without insurance; with an expired license plate; no operators license; the rear license plate was not illuminated; failed to give proper signals and failed to wear a seat belt.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for March 5, 2026.

26-CR-64. Antonio Fisher, 52, Bardstown.

FIRST-DEGREE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (COCAINE)

According to the indictment, on Sept. 20, 2025, Fisher was found in possession of a quantity of cocaine.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for March 5, 2026.

26-CR- 47. Matthew Steven Jackson, 39, Bardstown.

ASSAULT, SECOND DEGREE

OPERATING MOTOR VEHICLE. UNDER INFLUENCE OF

According to the indictment, on Dec. 26, 2025, Jackson allegedly operated a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. The indictment further alleges that he intentionally asssaulted and caused serious physica injury to another person.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for March 5, 2026.

26-CR-49. Mack. St. Clair, 43, Cox’s Creek.

FALSELY REPORTING AN INCIDENT WHICH GENERATES A RESPONSE

THIRD-DEGREE TERRORISTIC THREATENING

OBSTRUCTING EMERGENCY RESPONDER

FIRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment, on Dec. 26, 2025, St. Clair allegedly reported a false alarm or call for assistance that resulted in an official emergency response, and then obstructed a Nelson County deputy from doing his duties. The indictment further alleges that St. Clair allegedly threatened to commit a crime likely to result in death or injury to another person.

The indictment cites St. Clair’s prior felony convictions as the basis for the persistent felony offender charge.

Bond was set at $9,500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for March 5, 2026.

26-CR-51. Tevin D. Williams, 32, Louisville.

POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN BY CONVICTED FELON

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

FIRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment on Jan. 6, 2026, Williams allegedly was found in possession of marijuana and a handgun when he had been previously convicted of a felony.

The indictment cites his previous felony convictions as basis for the persistent felony offender charge.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for March 5, 2026.

26-CR-53. Zachery Reed, 28, Elizabethtown.

SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $500 < $1,000

SECOND-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment, on Oct. 26, 2025, Reed allegedly entered a dwelling or stayed inside it unlawfully with the intent to commit a crime. He is also alleged to have taken property valued at $500 or more but less than $1,000 belonging to another person.

The indictment cites his prior felony convictions as basis for the persistent felony offender charge.

Bond was set at $9,500 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for March 5, 2026.

26-CR- 55. Nathaniel Riley, 42, Springfield.

FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN BY CONVICTED FELON

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $1,000 < $10,000

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING – FIREARM

FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL T ICITY)

FIRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment, on Dec. 3, ,2025, Riley allegedly unlawfully entered a building while armed with explosives, handgun or other deadly weapon. The indictment further alleges Riley took control of property belonging to another person with a value of more than $1,000 but less than $10,000, including a firearm. In the process, Riley allegedly cause damaged the home creating a lost of $500 or more.

The indictment cites Riley’s previous felony convictions as basis for the persistent felony offender charge.

Bond was set at $100,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for March 5, 2026.

26-CR-57. Latisha D. Essex, 38, Springfield.

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY (OVER $1,000 BUT LESS THAN $10,000)

According to the indictment, on Dec. 3, 2025, Essex allegedly received stolen property with a value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for March 5, 2026.

26-CR59. Alex Hagan, 38, Bardstown.

ASSAULT, THIRD DEGREE (PEACE OFFICER)

ASSAULT, THIRD DEGREE (PEACE OFFICER)

THIRD-DEGREE TERRORISTIC THREATENING

THIRD-DEGREE TERRORISTIC THREATENING

ALCOHOL INTOXICATION IN A PUBLIC PLACE

According to the indictment, on Dec. 4, 2025, Hagan allegedly caused or tried to cause injury to two Bardstown Police Department officers, and attempted a crime likely to result in death or serious injuries to the officers.

The indictment further alleges that Hagan was under the influence of alcohol in a public place.

Bond was set at $10,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for March 5, 2026.

26-CT-061. David M. Lucas, 42, Bardstown.

FRAUDULENT FIREARM TRANSACTION

(ATTEMPTED) POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON

FIRST-DEGREE PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER

According to the indictment, on Jan. 20, 2026, Lucas allegedly attempted to improperly purchase a firearm by a convicted felon. The indictment cites Lucas’ prior felony convictions as the basis for the persistent felony offender charge.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for March 5, 2026.

26-CR-063. Christopher Brandon Howell, 42, Bloomfield.

SEXUAL ABUSE 1sT DEGREE

According to the indictment, on Nov. 19, 2025, Howell allegedly subjected a minor child to sexual contact through the use of forcible compulsion.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash, plus conditions. Arraignment set for March 5, 2026.

