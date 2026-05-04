Nelson County Gazette – Marriage Dissolutions, April 2026

Editor’s Note: Dissolution of Marriage notices are public record and provided to the Nelson County Gazette by the Nelson Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Jerald Allen Longino Jr, 38, Bardstown, CDL Driver, and Jessica Leann Rummage, 45, Bardstown, disabled. Married 2 yea rs, 11 months.

Nicholas Carl Upson, 27, Bardstown, unemployed, and Deidre Michell Upson, 27, Bardstown, unemployed. Married 7 years, 11 months.

Candace Marie Wilsey, 37, Bloomfield, unemployed,, and Erik Leslie Wilsey, 38, Bloomfield, technical support. Married 4 years, 7 months.

Randall Lee Nix, 46, Boston, construction, and Susan Ashley Nix, 42, Boston, transportation. Married 13 years, 7 months.

Nathan Curtsinger, 31, Bardstown, Barton Distillery, and Carsey Danielle Campbell (maiden name restored), 30, healthcare. Married 6 years.

Rebecca D. Salyers, (maiden name restored) 47, Bardstown, community living supports, and Ronald Kevin Overton, 61, Lafollette, Tenn., none. Married 3/24/2012.

Jimi Lacasta Jackson, 45, Bardstown, unemployed, and James Eddward Stoner, 52, Prospect, maintenance. Married 8 years, 5 months.

Amanda Nicole Crook (maiden name restored), 37, Hodgenville, retail, and Shaun Patrick Macintyre, 37, Bardstown, concrete. Married 18 years, 4 months.

Caleb Jorge Walls, 29, Shepherdsville, mechanic, and Rachel Joy Holmes (maiden name restored), 28, Coxs Creek, cook. Married 6 years, 2 months.

Keri Danielle Ballard (maiden name restored), 41, Boston, accountant, and Joshua Lyle Burks, 40, Boston, construction. Married 9 years, 8 months.

Kristin Michelle Henning, 52, Bardstown, purchasing agent, and Robert Frank Henning Jr., 53, Bardstown, electrician. Married 25 years, 11 months.

Kirstin Alyssa McIntosh (maiden name restored), 39, Loretto, family support specialist, and Joseph Caleb Goff, 32, New Haven, production worker. Married 7 years, 9 months.

Raymond Calvin Walker III, 28, Borden,, Ind., casino dealer, and Katherine Ramirez/Ascencio (maiden name restored), 30, Bloomfield. Married 5 years,, 2 months.

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