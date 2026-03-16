Nelson County Gazette – Marriage Dissolutions, Feb. 2026

Editor’s Note: Dissolutiion of Marriage notices are public record and provided to the Nelson County Gazette by the Nelson Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Amber Lee Gordon, 45, Bardstown, assistant controller, and Damon Bradley Gordon, 63, Campbellsville, maintenance tech, Married 5 years, 7 months.

Jeri Bloyd, 40, Bardstown, practice coordinator, and James William Vandament, 9/26/8, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. unknown. Married 20 years, 6 months.

Noelle Deann Pontius, 30, Bardstown, warrant clerk, and Jacob Lyle Tarter, 32, Louisville, vendor managed inventory. Married 10 years.

Aaron Matthew Kihnley, 36, Cox’s Creek, heavy equipment operator, and Dianna Jean Kihnley, 32, LPN, West Point. Married 13 years 10 months.

Brianna Jolen Vorel (maiden name restored), 41, Bardstown, barista, and Troy Joseph Mattingly, 43, Bardstown, maintenance tech. Married 17 years 8 months.

Heather Lacy Clark, 37, Bardstown, physical therapist, and William Austin Clark, 36, Bardstown, physical therapist. Married 8 years, 5 months.

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