Nelson County Gazette – Marriage Dissolutions, June 2026

Editor’s Note: Dissolution of Marriage notices are public record and provided to the Nelson County Gazette by the Nelson Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Christopher James Redner, 55, Cox’s Creek, and Deanna Lynn Redner, 56, Jeffersonville, Ind. Married 22 years, 7 months. Divorce final June 2, 2026.

John Taylor Skaggs IV, 39, New Haven, and Thecla Natasha Hughes, 33, New Haven. Married 13 years, 5 months. Divorce final June 3, 2026.

Kellie Elizabeth Spoonamore (maiden name restored), 32, Cox’s Creek, and Anna Gayle Gullion (maiden name restored), 30, Cox’s Creek. Married 3 years, 11 months. Divorce final June 3, 2026.

Samantha Christina Renae Prater, 30, Bardstown, and Robert Anthony Lewis, 32, Bardstown. Married 3 years, 11 months. Divorce final June 3, 2026.

Ashley Blevins, 32, Bardstown, and Austin Blevins, 31, Bardstown. Married 10 years, 5 months. Divorce final June 12, 2026.

Malissa Kay Peace (maiden name restored), 52, New Haven, and William Kenneth Graham, 43, Colorado Springs, Colo. Married 4 years, 3 months. Divorce final June 12, 2026.

Brittany Taul (maiden name restored), 40, Bardstown, and Justin Lee Reed, 37, Bardstown. Married 12 years, 9 months. Divorce final June 18, 2026.

Ashley Danielle Elkins, 35, Bardstown, and Justin Roger Elkins, 36, Bardstown. Married 6 years, 11 months. Divorce final June 22, 2026.

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