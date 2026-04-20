Nelson County Jail Logs — Apr. 13 – Apr. 19, 2026

The Nelson County Jail Logs are compiled from public records of the Nelson County Correctional Center. The Nelson County Gazette makes no warranties as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Case updates, including dismissals or acquittals, may be noted upon request.

Monday, Apr. 13, 2026

Brandon Michael Williams, 29, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 8:35 a.m. Monday, Apr. 13, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Leland Blake Murphy, 34, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 8:48 a.m. Monday, Apr. 13, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Betty Louise Thompson, 75, Bardstown, theft by deception. No bond. Booked at 9:19 a.m. Monday, Apr. 13, 2026, by the Nelson County Jail.

Juan Manueles Perez, 47, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense. No bond. Booked at 11:39 a.m. Monday, Apr. 13, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Lonnie Ray Coy, 57, Campbellsville, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 11:53 a.m. Monday, Apr. 13, 2026, by Probation & Parole.

Mariano Perez, 46, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; no operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 12:27 p.m. Monday, Apr. 13, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Scott Franklin Combs, 55, Lexington, criminal possession of a forged instrument, second degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition. Bond is $5,000 cash or property. Booked at 12:56 p.m. Monday, Apr. 13, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Romaniya Maurshea Butler, 22, Bardstown, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (4 counts). Bond total is $800 cash. Booked at 2:17 p.m. Monday, Apr. 13, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Richard Todd Bryant, 61, New Haven, criminal trespassing, third degree; leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid; criminal mischief, second degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense; disorderly conduct, second degree; obstructing governmental operations; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; false report of an incident to law enforcement. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 2:59 p.m. Monday, Apr. 13, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Andrew Lucas Dodd, 33, Mt. Washington, strangulation, first degree (domestic violence related); assault, fourth degree (dating violence); intimidating a participant in the legal process. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 3:17 p.m. Monday, Apr. 13, 2026, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

James Lyod Goins, 64, Shepherdsville, assault, fourth degree (minor injury). Bond is $500 unsecured. Booked at 3:20 p.m. Monday, Apr. 13, 2026, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2026

Thomas Willard Freeman, 48, Bardstown, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $1,339 cash. Booked at 8:47 a.m. Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Charles Patrick Dick, 38, Bardstown, careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, second offense; possession of a controlled substance, third degree; controlled substance prescription not in original container, first offense. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 9:59 a.m. Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Joshua Lee Hill, 39, Jacksonville, Fla., probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2026, by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Anna Vanessa Edelen, 38, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 unsecured. Booked at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Taylor Martez Johnson, 33, Bardstown, receiving stolen property, $1,000 to under $10,000. Bond is $5,000 unsecured. Booked at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Connie Bernice Greer, 57, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 6:07 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2026, by Nelson Circuit Court.

Noe Gandara Amador, 44, Bardstown, fleeing or evading police, first degree (on foot). Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2026, by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.

Ronnie Lee Inghram, 52, Bloomfield, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense. No bond. Booked at 9:36 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2026

Kylia Dawn Moody, 50, Shepherdsville, improper equipment; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, second offense (methamphetamine). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:34 a.m. Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Elton Russel Martin, 42, Hodgenville, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2026, by Probation & Parole.

Sonny Allen Jackson, 58, Springfield, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (4 counts). Released on recognizance. Booked at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2026, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Whitney Michell Mattingly, 35, Bardstown, speeding 26 mph over or greater; reckless driving; endangering the welfare of a minor. No bond. Booked at 9:07 p.m. Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Jared Lee Mattingly, 35, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense (aggravated circumstances); criminal mischief, second degree; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Released on recognizance. Booked at 10:06 p.m. Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Thursday, Apr. 16, 2026

Mitch Braden Kanatzer Jr., 47, Bardstown, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; terroristic threatening, third degree. Bond total is $5,246.80 cash. Booked at 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 16, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Scott William Unseld, 48, Bardstown, drinking an alcoholic beverage in a public place, first and second offense; disorderly conduct, second degree. Released on recognizance. Booked at 10:48 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 16, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Friday, Apr. 17, 2026

Preston Scott Blair, 18, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substance, first offense; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; no/expired Kentucky registration receipt; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond. Booked at 8:56 a.m. Friday, Apr. 17, 2026, by Nelson District Court.

Bryan Keith Blair, 48, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 10:29 a.m. Friday, Apr. 17, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Andrew Lyle Frazier, 48, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, fourth or greater offense (aggravated circumstances); driving on a DUI suspended license, first offense; terroristic threatening, third degree; no/expired registration plates. No bond. Booked at 11:40 a.m. Friday, Apr. 17, 2026, by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tawny Naomi Warren, 42, Boston, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:00 p.m. Friday, Apr. 17, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Candace Michelle Tingle, 48, Fairfield, criminal mischief, first degree. No bond. Booked at 4:59 p.m. Friday, Apr. 17, 2026, by Nelson District Court.

Zachgary Wayne Sample, 33, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, second offense (aggravated circumstances). No bond. Booked at 5:04 p.m. Friday, Apr. 17, 2026, by Nelson District Court.

Jason Thomas Brinley, 22, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense (aggravated circumstances). No bond. Booked at 6:31 p.m. Friday, Apr. 17, 2026, by Nelson District Court.

Joseph Harry Spalding, 59, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense; possession of marijuana. Bond is $500 surety. Booked at 9:49 p.m. Friday, Apr. 17, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Karen Marie Hamilton, 54, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense (aggravated circumstances). No bond. Booked at 11:08 p.m. Friday, Apr. 17, 2026, by Nelson District Court.

Saturday, Apr. 18, 2026

Jerry Dewayne Nation, 46, Bloomfield, escape, second degree; probation violation (for felony offense) (3 counts); burglary, third degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $10,000 to under $1,000,000; criminal mischief, second degree. Bond total is $20,000 cash. Booked at 12:07 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 18, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.



Sunday, Apr. 19, 2026

Jacob Ray Rayborn, 25, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts). Bond total is $170 cash. Booked at 12:11 a.m. Sunday, Apr. 19, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Edduar Ronaldo Morataya, 25, Culiapa, Santa Rosa, Guatemala, criminal possession of a forged instrument, second degree; no operator’s license; careless driving. Released on recognizance. Booked at 3:17 a.m. Sunday, Apr. 19, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

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