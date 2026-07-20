Nelson County Jail Logs — July 13 – July 19, 2026

The Nelson County Jail Logs are compiled from public records of the Nelson County Correctional Center. The Nelson County Gazette makes no warranties as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Case updates, including dismissals or acquittals, may be noted upon request.

Monday, July 13, 2026

Franklin Wayne Carter, 51, Lexington, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; probation violation (for felony offense)(2 counts). Bond total is $35,000 cash. Booked at 12:22 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2026, by Fayette County Sheriff.

Jesse Willis Brown, 38, Taylorsville, contempt of court. Booked at 12:26 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2026, by Spencer County Sheriff.

Tracy Maurice Stevens, 39, Detroit, Mich., flagrant non-support (2 counts); persistent felony offender, 2nd degree (2 counts). Bond total is $19,000 cash. Booked at 1:11 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Thomas Shaun Gray, 37, Radcliff, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $100,000 cash. Booked at 1:45 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2026, by the Elizabethtown Police.

Jonathan Michael Kays, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $503 cash. Booked at 5:07 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Donaldo William Miko, 52, Bloomfield, speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; reckless driving; no motorcycle operator’s license. Booked at 7:24 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Skyler Daniel Woods, 29, Shelbyville, speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; reckless driving; improper passing. Booked at 7:24 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Teresa Louise Jackson, 37, Springfield, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 7:49 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2026, by Washington County Sheriff.

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Misty Dawn Williams, 42, Taylorsville, alcohol intoxication in a public place. Booked at 2:22 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Stephen Keith Halsey, 68, Boston, order of appearance. Booked at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Jason Aaron Porter, 47, Louisville, order of appearance. Booked at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Brittany Michelle Kimball, 38, Taylorsville, order of appearance. Booked at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Thursday, July 16, 2026

Kalob Chance Castro, 24, Louisville, menacing; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence, minor injury); intimidating a participant in the legal process; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or substances, 2nd offense; reckless driving; improper passing; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; possession of marijuana; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear a seatbelt; wanton endangerment, 2nd degree. Bond total is $5,500 cash. Booked at 9:44 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2026, by Hardin County Sheriff.

Victoria Lynn Richards, 42, Jeffersonville, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2026, by Washington County Sheriff.

Larry Wayne Garrett, 41, Danville, cultivation of marijuana, 5 or more plants, 1st offense. Booked at 11:53 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Christopher Earl Miller, 37, Lexington, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; serving a probation/parole violation warrant. Bond is $3,500 cash. Booked at 12:23 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Kayla Danielle Murphy, 36, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 3:29 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Michael Ray McClellan, 45, Louisville, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st offense; license to be in possession; careless driving; no/expired Kentucky registration receipt. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3:50 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Sterling Allen Ogden, 37, Bardstown, theft by shoplifting; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; fugitive from another state (warrant required). Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 8:29 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Friday, July 17, 2026

Dustin Lynn Rosario, 32, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). Booked at 10:33 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Jalyn Dean Scales, 27, Bedford, Ind., contempt of court. Booked at 10:39 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2026, by Spencer County Sheriff.

Charles Anthony Casey, 42, Leitchfield, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts). Bond total is $740 cash. Booked at 12:49 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2026, by another agency.

Joseph Michael Thompson, 68, Bardstown, rape, 1st degree (victim under 12 years of age); incest (with person less than 12 years of age); sexual abuse, 1st degree; sodomy, 3rd degree; incest (person less than 18 by person 3 or more years older). Bond is $500,000 cash. Booked at 2:24 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Joseph Michael Payne Jr., 42, Bardstown, flagrant non-support; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (4 counts). Bond total is $2,015 cash. Booked at 6:35 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

William Cade Leake, 27, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or substances, 1st offense; reckless driving; speeding, 26 mph or more over limit. Booked at 7:29 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2026.

Sunday, July 19, 2026

Erika Nicole Dymun, 31, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $253 cash. Booked at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

James William Jr Brown, 55, Bardstown, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $535 cash. Booked at 3:38 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Edward Lee Graham, 52, Bardstown, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 5:43 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Derrik Michael Carothers, 29, Cox’s Creek, fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment, 1st degree, of a police officer; wanton endangerment, 1st degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, 3rd offense, aggravated circumstances; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; reckless driving; speeding, 23 mph over the limit; failure to illuminate head lamps. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 8:59 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

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