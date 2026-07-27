Nelson County Jail Logs — July 20 – July 26, 2026

The Nelson County Jail Logs are compiled from public records of the Nelson County Correctional Center. The Nelson County Gazette makes no warranties as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Case updates, including dismissals or acquittals, may be noted upon request.

Monday, July 20, 2026

Martin Kelley Perkins, 37, Lawrenceburg, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $273 cash. Booked at 11:46 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2026, by Anderson County.

James Ricky Fife, 33, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $253 cash. Booked at 1:21 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2026, by the Bloomfield Police.

Tracy Lynn Downs, 50, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $1,200 cash. Booked at 4:02 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2026, by the Bloomfield Police.

Nicholas John Breivogel, 33, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, 1st offense; leaving the scene of an accident (work zone); criminal mischief, 2nd degree. Booked at 9:27 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Tuesday, July 21, 2026

James Lyod Goins, 64, Shepherdsville, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:13 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Jeffrey Todd Lawson, 49, Bardstown, failure to appear; obstructed vision and/or windshield; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); criminal simulation, 2nd degree. Bond total is $20,185 cash. Booked at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Shyrel Markeess Williams, 22, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense) (3 counts). No bond. Booked at 3:53 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2026, by Probation & Parole.

Ashley Noel Cundiff, 41, New Hope, theft by shoplifting. Booked at 4:49 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Thursday, July 23, 2026

Chyna Dechelle Cissell, 27, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $184 cash. Booked at 12:37 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Theresa Richelle Smith, 42, New Haven, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Booked at 10:25 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2026.

Justin Patrick Nally, 37, Springfield, wanton endangerment, 1st degree (discharge of firearm); persistent felony offender, 1st degree (2 counts); robbery, 1st degree; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $150,150 cash. Booked at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2026, by Marion County Sheriff.

Trisha Renee Webb-Hernandez, 40, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 12:51 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2026, by Louisville Metro Police.

Jason Wayne Hooper, 40, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($1,000 to $10,000). Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 11:12 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Friday, July 24, 2026

Amanda Beth Brice, 39, New Jersey, theft by shoplifting; giving a law enforcement officer false identifying information; tampering with physical evidence; promoting contraband, 1st degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense. Bond total is $20,500 cash. Booked at 12:26 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Steven Allen Vicario, 37, Frankfort, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 11:50 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2026, by another agency.

Saturday, July 25, 2026

Christopher Bailey Crepps, 30, Bardstown, improper equipment; no motorcycle operators license; failure to maintain required insurance (non-owner operator), 2nd or greater offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; no/expired registration plates. Booked at 1:33 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Sunday, July 26, 2026

Kyshawn Amari Anderson, 22, Louisville, improper passing; reckless driving; no/expired registration plates; failure to maintain required insurance, 1st offense; possession of marijuana; endangering the welfare of a minor; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or substances, 1st offense, aggravated circumstances. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 2:23 a.m. Sunday, July 26, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Malik Deshaun Saunders, 30, Louisville, assault, 2nd degree. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 7:14 a.m. Sunday, July 26, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

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