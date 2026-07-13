Nelson County Jail Logs — July 6 – July 12, 2026

The Nelson County Jail Logs are compiled from public records of the Nelson County Correctional Center. The Nelson County Gazette makes no warranties as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Case updates, including dismissals or acquittals, may be noted upon request.
Monday, July 6, 2026
Charles Ray Nation, 31, Taylorsville, Kentucky, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; theft of identity of another without consent; probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond total is $175,000 cash. Booked at 3:32 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2026, by the Bardstown City Police.
Ashley Ann Kildall, 37, Bloomfield, Kentucky, assault, fourth degree, domestic violence, minor injury. Bond is $1,000 unsecured. Booked at 10:53 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Caprini Anne Guyer, 62, Bloomfield, Kentucky, assault, fourth degree, domestic violence, minor injury. Bond is $1,000 unsecured. Booked at 10:58 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
William Devin Mattingly, 26, New Haven, Kentucky, assault, fourth degree, no visible injury. Bond is $1,000 unsecured. Booked at 11:28 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Ralph Dulak, 47, New Haven, Kentucky, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; escape, second degree; fugitive from another state. No bond. Booked at 11:52 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2026, by Kentucky State Police.
Tuesday, July 7, 2026
Dustin Anthony Johnson, 36, New Haven, Kentucky, speeding 11 mph over; careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense; no operator’s/moped license; no motorcycle operator’s license. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 2:55 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2026, by Kentucky State Police.
Travis Miles Erickson, 39, Chaplin, Kentucky, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 7:28 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2026, by Nelson Circuit Judge Simms.
Anthony Ray Eckhoff, 19, Bardstown, Kentucky, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $273 cash. Booked at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Diamond Aurelius Grant, 32, Elizabethtown, Kentucky, sexual abuse, first degree. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 5:21 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2026, by Elizabethtown Police Department.
Wednesday, July 8, 2026
Kylasia Tyshelle Tonge, 19, Bardstown, Kentucky, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense. No bond. Booked at 3:37 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2026, by the Bardstown City Police.
Dallas Blake Logan, 28, Lebanon, Kentucky, attempted murder; strangulation, first degree (domestic violence related); disregarding a traffic control device, traffic light; no/expired registration plates; failure to produce an insurance card; possession of marijuana; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substances; failure to wear a seat belt; criminal mischief, first degree; criminal mischief, second degree; leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense; failure to notify address change to the Department of Transportation. Bond total is $125,000 cash. Booked at 11:28 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Aarin Lee Seward, 34, Bardstown, Kentucky, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Harriet Jane Norvell, 34, Cox’s Creek, Kentucky, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; tampering with physical evidence; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, second offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband, first degree. Bond total is $10,220 cash. Booked at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2026, by the Bardstown City Police.
Kathy Lynn Bartley, 46, Bardstown, Kentucky, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; disorderly conduct, second degree. Booked at 8:19 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2026, by the Bardstown City Police.
Joseph Michael Fowler, 35, Bardstown, Kentucky, public intoxication, controlled substances (excludes alcohol). Bond is $1,000 unsecured. Booked at 8:24 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2026, by the Bardstown City Police.
James R. Siers, 52, Bardstown, Kentucky, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense. No bond. Booked at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2026, by the Bardstown City Police.
Thursday, July 9, 2026
Trevor Shane Ballard, 38, Bardstown, Kentucky, harassing communications; unlawful access to a computer, fourth degree; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; parole violation. Bond is $2,000 cash. Booked at 12:58 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2026, by the Bardstown City Police.
Joseph Paul Linton Jr., 50, Bardstown, Kentucky, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense; disorderly conduct, second degree; public intoxication, controlled substances (excludes alcohol). Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 4 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Paul Steven Legrande, 49, New Haven, Kentucky, failure to produce an insurance card; reckless driving; speeding 23 mph over; wanton endangerment, first degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, second offense; fleeing or evading police, first degree (motor vehicle). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 5:13 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2026, by the Bardstown City Police.
Eric Wayne Fulkerson, 43, Louisville, Kentucky, failure to comply with sex offender registration, first offense. No bond. Booked at 12:05 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2026, by Jefferson County.
Brandon Michael Williams, 29, Louisville, Kentucky, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Mitchell Ray Ramsey, 45, Bardstown, Kentucky, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; parole violation (for technical violation); failure to comply with sex offender registration, first offense; persistent felony offender, first degree. Bond total is $25,935.95 cash. Booked at 12:28 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2026, by the Bardstown City Police.
Jason David Smith, 46, New Hope, Kentucky, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 3:31 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Frankie Wayne Nunn, 72, Bardstown, Kentucky, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense. No bond. Booked at 6:33 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2026, by the Bardstown City Police.
Friday, July 10, 2026
Jayce Dowlin Freeman, 40, Louisville, Kentucky, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 10:04 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2026, by Jefferson County.
Mark Anthony Goodlett, 58, Louisville, Kentucky, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (two counts). Bond is $540 cash. Booked at 10:04 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2026, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Michael Shaun Parkerson, 46, St. Matthews, Kentucky, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (four counts). Bond total is $1,645 cash. Booked at 10:07 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2026, by Jefferson County.
Joseph Gary Wooldridge, 38, New Haven, Kentucky, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:41 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2026, by Nelson Circuit Judge Ballard.
Anthony Eugene Page, 39, Bardstown, Kentucky, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense. No bond. Booked at 4:33 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2026, by the Bardstown City Police.
Roxanne Angelique Daniel, 20, Louisville, Kentucky, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substances, first offense. No bond. Booked at 7:08 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2026, by District Judge Kelley.
Saturday, July 11, 2026
Ethan Mitchell Liuzzi, 19, Louisville, Kentucky, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense. No bond. Booked at 1:58 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Nicholas Michael Pickard, 22, Shepherdsville, Kentucky, all-terrain vehicle violations; reckless driving; failure to illuminate head lamps; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; wanton endangerment, first degree (police officer); wanton endangerment, first degree; fleeing or evading police, first degree (motor vehicle); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense; inadequate silencer (muffler). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 3:17 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.
Travis Miles Erickson, 39, Chaplin, Kentucky, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 7:05 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2026, by Nelson Circuit Judge Ballard.
Terrence Dequan Towns, 30, Bardstown, Kentucky, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 8:46 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2026, by Probation & Parole.
Brandy Dawn Doyle, 41, Louisville, Kentucky, human trafficking, commercial sexual activity (victim under 18); unlawful transaction with a minor, first degree, illegal sexual activity, under 16; sodomy, second degree; rape, second degree, no force; sexual abuse, first degree. Bond is $500,000 cash. Booked at 2:46 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2026, by Kentucky State Police.
Sunday, July 12, 2026
Jonathan Lee Fulkerson, 43, Bardstown, Kentucky, alcohol intoxication in a public place, third or subsequent offense within 12 months. No bond. Booked at 6:24 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2026, by the Bardstown City Police.
Timothy Ryan Merriman, 34, Cox Creek, Kentucky, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; serving a probation/parole violation warrant. Bond is $765 cash. Booked at 11:05 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2026, by Kentucky State Police.
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