Nelson County Jail Logs — July 6 – July 12, 2026

Dallas Blake Logan, 28, Lebanon, Kentucky, attempted murder; strangulation, first degree (domestic violence related); disregarding a traffic control device, traffic light; no/expired registration plates; failure to produce an insurance card; possession of marijuana; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substances; failure to wear a seat belt; criminal mischief, first degree; criminal mischief, second degree; leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense; failure to notify address change to the Department of Transportation. Bond total is $125,000 cash. Booked at 11:28 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.