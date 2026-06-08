Nelson County Jail Logs — June 1 – June 7, 2026

The Nelson County Jail Logs are compiled from public records of the Nelson County Correctional Center. The Nelson County Gazette makes no warranties as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Case updates, including dismissals or acquittals, may be noted upon request.

Monday, June 1, 2026

Katy Michelle Richards, 40, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 4:22 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Matthew Cody Losey, 32, New Haven, order of appearance. Bond is $100 unsecured. Booked at 8:53 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Damon Lemont Sheckles, 29, Louisville, order of appearance. Booked at 8:55 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Kevin Francis Markham, 41, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, 3rd offense, aggravated circumstances. Booked at 9:38 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2026.

James Leon Pinkston, 23, New Hope, public intoxication, controlled substances (excludes alcohol); menacing; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $10,000 to $1,000,000; disarming a peace officer; criminal trespassing, 3rd degree; burglary, 3rd degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; burglary, 2nd degree; assault, 3rd degree (EMS, fire, rescue squad); assault, 3rd degree (police/probation officer); wanton endangerment, 1st degree, of a police officer; giving an officer false identifying information; assault, 4th degree (no visible injury); terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; harassment (physical contact, no injury); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 11:10 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Danielle Charity Taylor, 41, Bardstown, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree (fentanyl). Booked at 11:58 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2026.

Joe John Perez, 44, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, 1st offense. Booked at 4:50 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Kensley Lance Logan, 41, Bardstown, contempt of court. Booked at 6:10 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2026.

Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Patricia Ann McNear, 46, Bardstown, violation of conditions of release; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence, no visible injury); menacing. Bond total is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:34 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Daniel Eric Ardis, 61, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, 1st offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 2:56 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Anna Vanessa Edelen, 39, New Haven, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (barbiturate); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (hallucinogen); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess (2 counts); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, 1st offense; criminal trespassing, 3rd degree; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

David Dwayne Merritt, 33, Springfield, probation violation (for felony offense). Booked at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2026, by Washington County Sheriff.

Justin Lee Knight, 31, Shelbyville, Tenn., flagrant non-support. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:04 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Jasamyn Marie Embry, 18, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, 1st degree. Booked at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Jonathan Lee Fulkerson, 43, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place, 3rd or greater offense within 12 months (2 counts); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree (2 counts); terroristic threatening, 3rd degree. Bond total is $2,000 cash. Booked at 7:03 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Christopher Brad Culver, 50, Bardstown, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Jeffrey Scott Martin, 47, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense). Booked at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2026, by Probation & Parole.

Joseph Kain Yates, 22, Bardstown, order of appearance. Booked at 10:26 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Tara Lee Seward, 36, Louisville, order of appearance. Booked at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Harriet Jane Norvell, 34, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $313 cash. Booked at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Gregory David Hall, 34, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts). Bond total is $1,146.95 cash. Booked at 8:56 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Antonio Carlos Saloni Pires, 77, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts). Bond total is $750 cash. Booked at 10:07 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Michael Evan Farler, 34, Boston, assault, 4th degree (domestic violence, minor injury). Booked at 11:56 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Thursday, June 4, 2026

Jordan Michael Mudd, 40, Springfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, 1st offense. Booked at 9:03 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Charles Hamilton Oehler, 61, Louisville, forgery, 2nd degree; persistent felony offender, 1st degree. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 11:01 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

John Wayne Culver, 50, Bardstown, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) (2 counts); forgery, 2nd degree. Bond total is $10,000 cash. Booked at 11:06 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Rachel Catherine Walker, 37, Carrollton, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; held as a fugitive from another jurisdiction. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 1:09 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Margaret Amelia Hamilton, 40, Louisville, contempt of court. Booked at 1:40 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2026.

Nicholas Ballard Houck, 46, Bardstown, perjury, 1st degree. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 2:19 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2026, by Kentucky State Police.

Ronald Allen Nally, 48, Bardstown, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond total is $5,733 cash. Booked at 3:32 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Friday, June 5, 2026

Martha Marie Geary, 41, Fordsville, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:10 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2026, by another agency.

Kristen Ann Evans, 30, Fordsville, trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd or greater offense. Booked at 11:22 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2026, by Kentucky State Police.

David Anthony Buckler, 33, Lebanon, trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st offense; no/expired registration plates; persistent felony offender, 1st degree. Bond is $100,000 cash or property. Booked at 12:35 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2026, by Kentucky State Police.

Justin Patrick Nally, 37, Bardstown, order of appearance. Booked at 1:19 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Jason Daniel Pierce, 43, Bloomfield, contempt of court; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $510 cash. Booked at 1:39 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Dimitry Urian Williams, 33, Campbellsville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or substances, 2nd offense. Booked at 8:22 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2026.

Saturday, June 6, 2026

Miguel Mendez Hightower, 28, Bardstown, speeding, 26 mph or more over the limit; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, 1st offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 2nd or greater offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no/expired Kentucky registration receipt; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; possession of marijuana. Booked at 6:26 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2026, by Kentucky State Police.

Michael Bradley Mills, 22, Bardstown, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $200 cash. Booked at 3:51 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Alexis Taylor Moore, 23, Bardstown, wanton endangerment, 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (amphetamine); possession of marijuana; controlled substance prescription not in original container, 1st offense; unauthorized parking in a handicapped zone; violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 8:21 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Miguel Ramirez Camacho, 39, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree. Booked at 8:44 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Sunday, June 7, 2026

Amanda Nicole Hall, 46, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Booked at 10:10 a.m. Sunday, June 7, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

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