Nelson County Jail Logs — June 15 – June 21, 2026

The Nelson County Jail Logs are compiled from public records of the Nelson County Correctional Center. The Nelson County Gazette makes no warranties as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Case updates, including dismissals or acquittals, may be noted upon request.

Monday, June 15, 2026

Travis Ray Dunn, 35, Louisville, order of appearance. Booked at 8:52 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Caleb Anthony Robert Gatlin, 26, Bloomfield, probation violation. No bond. Booked at 9:00 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2026, by Jefferson County Sheriff.

Joshua Neal Coddington, 45, Louisville, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; contempt of court. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 9:07 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2026, by Bullitt County Sheriff.

Elten Pierre Frillman, 31, Boston, order of appearance. Booked at 11:17 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Zachery Daniel Reed, 28, Elizabethtown, order of appearance. Booked at 11:22 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Joseph Michael Fowler, 35, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $248 cash. Booked at 12:40 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Nathaniel Don Riley, 42, Springfield, order of appearance. Booked at 3:56 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

William Conner Cornish, 25, Lebanon, order of appearance. Booked at 3:59 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Thomas Curt Linton, 46, Bardstown, burglary, 2nd degree. Booked at 4:00 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2026.

William Lonnie Barnes, 44, Taylorsville, obstructed vision and/or windshield; improper display of registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license. Bond is $250 unsecured. Booked at 6:49 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2026, by the Bloomfield Police.

Joseph Caleb Barnes, 20, Bloomfield, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 6:59 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2026, by the Bloomfield Police.

Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Robert Dion Bankston, 36, Elizabethtown, burglary, 1st degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; menacing; criminal mischief, 2nd degree; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, 1st offense, aggravated circumstances; contempt of court. Bond total is $51,000 cash. Booked at 1:21 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Justin Wayne Keith, 38, Campbellsville, parole violation (for technical violation). Booked at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2026, by Probation & Parole.

Don Juan Mallory, 35, Bardstown Junction, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Booked at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Aarin Lee Seward, 34, Bardstown, order of appearance. Booked at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Maurice Alexandrea Hodge, 37, Hodgenville, wanton endangerment, 1st degree (discharge of firearm) (2 counts); criminal mischief, 1st degree. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 3:32 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Orlin Rolando Lemus-Aguilar, 18, Nashville, Tenn., fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving; speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; wanton endangerment, 1st degree, of a police officer; improper passing; possession of marijuana; improper display of registration plates. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 6:24 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2026, by another agency.

Sandy Allen Rice, 44, Bardstown, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts). Bond is $720 cash. Booked at 11:04 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Jeffrey Keith Holt, 38, Clarksville, Tenn., probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts); contempt of court; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $803 cash. Booked at 12:28 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Thursday, June 18, 2026

Justin Derek Downs, 33, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); assault, 4th degree (domestic violence, minor injury). Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 1:36 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Kelvin Shavelle Smith, 48, Bardstown, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 2:50 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Darrell Thomas Lobb, 61, Mount Sherman, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts). Bond total is $1,250 cash. Booked at 9:56 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2026, by Louisville Metro Police.

Leah Marie Hicks, 44, Louisville, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $5,000 unsecured. Booked at 10:28 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2026, by Washington County Sheriff.

Thomas Joseph Deom, 55, Rineyville, contempt of court (2 counts). Booked at 12:23 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Shanna Marie Peake, 34, Bardstown, contempt of court. Booked at 1:39 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Ashley Elise Larimore, 39, Upton, contempt of court; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 3:11 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2026, by LaRue County Sheriff.

Matthew Steven Simpson, 39, Taylorsville, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3:19 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2026, by the Bloomfield Police.

Laquay Fontez Williams, 38, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO (2 counts); possession of marijuana. Bond total is $5,000 cash. Booked at 5:02 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Vickie Lynn McCauley, 55, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond total is $916 cash. Booked at 7:25 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

William Thomas Marksbury, 49, Cox’s Creek, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; intimidating a participant in the legal process; stalking, 1st degree. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 8:04 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Friday, June 19, 2026

Thomas Benton Porter, 44, Bardstown, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts). Bond total is $750 cash. Booked at 12:42 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Chase Michael Snellen, 24, Bardstown, criminal mischief, 1st degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($1,000 to $10,000); indecent exposure, 2nd degree; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 5:05 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Jason David Smith, 46, New Hope, order of appearance. Booked at 1:07 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Trust William Upson, 32, Bloomfield, order of appearance. Booked at 1:10 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Clayton Spencer Miles, 19, New Hope, criminal mischief, 1st degree. Booked at 5:50 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2026, by the Nelson County Jail.

Terrence Dewan Montgomery, 47, Bardstown, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), 1st offense. Booked at 7:36 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Christopher Paul Tinney, 53, Columbus, Ind., operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, 1st offense; reckless driving; disregarding a traffic control device (traffic light). Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 10:46 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Sunday, June 21, 2026

Michael Chadwick Burgan, 42, Bardstown, disregarding stop sign; possession of marijuana; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; operating a vehicle with an expired operator’s license. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 1:24 a.m. Sunday, June 21, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Courtney Ann Ebey, 34, Bardstown, assault, 4th degree (domestic violence, minor injury). Bond is $1,000 unsecured. Booked at 4:38 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

William Cody Clark, 20, New Haven, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, 2nd offense. Booked at 6:07 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2026, by the Nelson County Jail.

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