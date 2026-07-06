Nelson County Jail Logs — June 29 – July 5, 2026

The Nelson County Jail Logs are compiled from public records of the Nelson County Correctional Center. The Nelson County Gazette makes no warranties as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Case updates, including dismissals or acquittals, may be noted upon request.

Monday, June 29, 2026

Franklin Wayne Carter, 51, Lexington, order of appearance. Booked at 8:54 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Brittany Michelle Kimball, 38, Taylorsville, order of appearance. Booked at 11:36 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Nathaniel Don Riley, 42, Springfield, order of appearance. Booked at 1:46 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Craig Michael Mattingly, 49, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts). Bond total is $1,986 cash. Booked at 2:09 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Michael Anthony McDonald, 34, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Booked at 8:08 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2026.

Stephine Renee Jessie, 41, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition of a gift card ($500 to $1,000). Booked at 9:36 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Justin Daniel King, 36, Bardstown, assault, 4th degree (domestic violence, no visible injury). Bond is $1,000 unsecured. Booked at 1:57 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Candace Paige Carlton, 27, Bardstown, order of appearance. Booked at 8:51 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2026, by the Taylor County Jail.

Michael Jamar Posey, 28, Louisville, order of appearance. Booked at 3:03 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2026, by Louisville Metro Police.

Julie Ann Price, 49, Louisville, order of appearance. Booked at 3:04 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Leland Blake Murphy, 34, Elizabethtown, order of appearance. Booked at 3:07 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Virgil Dennis O’Bryan, 75, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2026, by Jefferson County Sheriff.

Newman Wayne Rogers, 60, Bardstown, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 6:26 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Rebecca Charles Evans, 46, Bardstown, criminal littering; careless driving; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; license to be in possession; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond total is $5,500 cash. Booked at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Zachary David Patrick, 29, Willisburg, one headlight; failure to dim headlights; license to be in possession; failure to notify Department of Transportation of address change; possession of marijuana; improper registration plate; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or substances, 1st offense. Booked at 2:39 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Patience Victoria Robison, 26, Cox’s Creek, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or substances, 1st offense; reckless driving; improper passing; failure to produce insurance card; wanton endangerment, 2nd degree; possession of marijuana. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 5:41 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Drew Victor Mattingly, 25, Harrodsburg, wanton endangerment, 1st degree. Booked at 7:52 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2026, by Marion County Sheriff.

Joshua Lewis DeHaven, 48, Bent, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $7,500 cash. Booked at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2026, by Washington County Sheriff.

Charles Anthony Broaddus, 54, Bloomfield, order of appearance. Booked at 10:56 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

Tara Lee Seward, 36, Louisville, order of appearance. Booked at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Tyrell Dea’Quan Coulter, 23, Hodgenville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $100,000 cash. Booked at 1:49 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2026, by LaRue County Sheriff.

Kenton Matthew Sears, 38, Hodgenville, failure to comply with sex offender registration, 1st offense. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2026, by Kentucky State Police.

Jacob Alexander Wickstrom, 36, Bardstown, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; contempt of court (2 counts); probation violation (for felony offense) (3 counts); failure to comply with sex offender registration, 2nd or greater offense; persistent felony offender, 1st degree. Bond total is $201,288 cash. Booked at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Thursday, July 2, 2026

Robert Anthony Green, 55, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 8:49 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2026, by Probation & Parole.

Joshua Stewart Middleton, 51, Bardstown, sexual abuse, 1st degree (2 counts). Bond total is $19,000 cash. Booked at 3:04 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Jacob Vincent Norris, 43, New Haven, strangulation, 1st degree (domestic violence); assault, 4th degree (domestic violence, minor injury); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $20,283 cash. Booked at 4:14 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Jonathan Lee Fulkerson, 43, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; possession of marijuana. Booked at 11:49 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Friday, July 3, 2026

Enrique Renato Munoz, 36, Nicholasville, driving on a DUI-suspended license, 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card. Booked at 4:48 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Saturday, July 4, 2026

Joseph Dewey Kerns, 49, New Haven, alcohol intoxication in a public place. Booked at 11:41 p.m. Saturday, July 4, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

-30-