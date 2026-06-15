Nelson County Jail Logs — June 8 – June 14, 2026

The Nelson County Jail Logs are compiled from public records of the Nelson County Correctional Center. The Nelson County Gazette makes no warranties as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Case updates, including dismissals or acquittals, may be noted upon request.

Monday, June 8, 2026

William Wayne Williams, 38, Auburn, flagrant non-support. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 12:45 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2026, by another agency.

Roy Carl Schneibel, 49, Bardstown, assault, 4th degree (domestic violence, minor injury); strangulation, 2nd degree (domestic violence); intimidating a participant in the legal process; unlawful imprisonment, 2nd degree. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 2:52 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Jacob Dylan Jordan, 48, Bardstown, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $490 cash. Booked at 7:24 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Tuesday, June 9, 2026

James Derick Hodge, 49, Cox’s Creek, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 1:16 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2026, by Kentucky State Police.

Roger Thomas Wooley, 41, Elk Horn, disregarding stop sign; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, 1st offense. Booked at 4:02 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2026, by Kentucky State Police.

William Joseph Alexander Livers, 27, Versailles, criminal trespassing, 3rd degree; resisting arrest; failure to notify Department of Transportation of address change. Booked at 5:14 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Jessica Anne Moyers, 37, Bardstown, communication device violation, 1st offense; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (heroin); disregarding stop sign. Bond total is $10,000 cash. Booked at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Owen Lee Maddox, 47, Bardstown, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $435 cash. Booked at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Joseph Wayne Austin, 24, Winchester, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances, 1st offense; no/expired registration plates. Booked at 3:22 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Justin Lee Shain, 32, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). Booked at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2026, by Probation & Parole.

Richelle Nicole Adcock, 31, Mount Washington, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Booked at 1:06 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2026, by Spencer County Sheriff.

Thomas Eugene Yocum, 51, Cox’s Creek, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Daniel Evan Wheatley, 32, New Haven, drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (hallucinogen); no/expired registration plates. Booked at 4:37 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Luis Contreras Vargas, 62, Bardstown, theft by shoplifting. Booked at 5:56 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Thursday, June 11, 2026

Laquay Fontez Williams, 38, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 8:10 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Marcus Steven Thompson, 44, Louisville, order of appearance. Booked at 9:22 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

David Mitchell Lucas, 42, Bardstown, order of appearance. Booked at 12:05 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Johnny Dale Bartley, 55, Bardstown, terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; careless driving; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine). Bond total is $10,000 surety. Booked at 7:23 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Friday, June 12, 2026

Traci Alexis Howard, 27, Owensboro, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 10:53 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Michael Kane Fisher, 51, Jeffersonville, Ind., alcohol intoxication in a public place; criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree; theft by deception, including cold checks ($1,000 to $10,000); held as a fugitive from another jurisdiction. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 3:17 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Christopher Glen Evans, 48, Bloomfield, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, automobile ($1,000 to $10,000). Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 4:46 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Elizabeth Ann Busch, 56, Lebanon Junction, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine). Bond is $9,500 unsecured. Booked at 5:01 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Clayton Keith Lewis, 31, Cox’s Creek, assault, 4th degree (domestic violence, minor injury). Bond is $2,000 unsecured. Booked at 5:27 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Saturday, June 13, 2026

Myiona Yvonne-Elaine Cobb, 29, Evansville, Ind., failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $214 cash. Booked at 12:18 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Mande Shaiequelle Jones, 43, Evansville, Ind., operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license. Booked at 12:26 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

James Michael Tonge, 55, Campbellsville, disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; menacing. Booked at 1:07 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Marcos Ignacio Cardenas, 25, Bardstown, speeding, 24 mph over the limit (school zone); possession of marijuana; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor. Bond is $200 cash. Booked at 10:20 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2026, by Nelson County Sheriff.

Sunday, June 14, 2026

Charles Alan Hamilton, 45, New Haven, theft by shoplifting. Booked at 8:06 a.m. Sunday, June 14, 2026, by the Nelson County Jail.

Abby Nicole Day, 37, Bardstown, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; no/expired registration plates. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 3:37 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2026, by the Bardstown Police.

Charles Patrick Dick, 38, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, 2nd offense. Booked at 6:04 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2026.

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