Obituary: Aline Grider, 86, Cox’s Creek

Aline Grider, 86, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, at Norton Audubon Hospital. She was born Dec. 28, 1939, in Washington County to the late Randall and Nannie Catherine Lewis Hardin.

ALINE GRIDER

She was a homemaker and was a member of Brush Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting and embroidery, and loved to sing, clean her house, and listen to gospel music.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Grider; one sister, Brenda Weakley; two brothers, Bobby Gene Hardin and Prentice Hardin; and two nephews, Ronald Hardin and Shannon Dale Hardin.

She is survived by two sisters, Judy Hardin and Rita Settles, both of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with burial in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 5, 2025, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.-

-30-