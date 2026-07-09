Obituary: Allen Reid Marksbury, 78, Fairfield

Allen Reid Marksbury, 78, of Fairfield, died Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Aug. 9, 1947, in Taylorsville to the late Lorraine and Birdie Louise Peavler Marksbury.

ALLEN REID MARKSBURY

He was the owner of Reid’s Haulin and was the current Mayor of Fairfield. He loved his tractors and taking them to parades, enjoyed working in his vegetable garden, and loved his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Ethan Reid Cotton; and one brother, Roger Dale Marksbury.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mildred Tingle Marksbury; two daughters, Michelle (Mike) Housley and Christi (Greg) Wilson; seven grandchildren, Zach (Cassie) Cotton, Halle (Matthew) Eisenback, Christen (Cameron) Barnett, Brody Wilson, Luke (Hannah) Wilson, Cole (Riley) Wilson and Emma (Ty) McMurtrey; one sister-in-law, Nina Marksbury; and 12 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2026, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Charles Frazier officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2026, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

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