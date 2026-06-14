Obituary: Amanda Garland Bare Grace, 49, Bardstown

Amanda Garland Bare Grace, 49, of Bardstown, died Saturday, June 13, 2026, at University of Louisville Hospital. She was born Oct. 25, 1976, in Louisville to Freddie Dugan and Glenna Terrell Bare.

AMANDA GARLAND BARE GRACE

She was the former owner and operator of Touch of Grace and Aviva Med Spa. She loved to ride horses, spend time at the lake, and cook. Her grandbabies were her world; she loved spending time with them. She was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Freddie Dugan Bare; and her grandparents, Leonard and Mary Bare, and Garland and Louise Terrell.

She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Glenna and Roy Hobbs of Cox’s Creek; two sons, Tanner (Jalynn) Grace of Bardstown and Lane (Tori Hood) Grace of Cox’s Creek; two sisters, Terra (Tony) Reynolds of Cox’s Creek and Stacie Bell of Louisville; two brothers, Chad Hobbs of Cox’s Creek and Shawn (Casey) Hobbs of Cub Run; three grandchildren, Avery, Thea and Kairo Grace; her favorite nieces, Carson (Daniel) and Kaylee (Joseph); her favorite great-nephew, Kannen; four aunts, Linda (John) Mattingly, Edith Bare, Jean Sherry and her special aunt Jude Hite; four close friends, Crystal Brady, Carrie Heaton, Alicia Wheatley and Donnie Sympson; her furbaby Winnie; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends, and cousins.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Mattingly officiating. Burial is in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2026, and 8-10 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown is in charge of arrangements.

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