Obituary: Amber Gilbert, 39, Bardstown

Amber Gilbert, 39, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at Jewish Hospital. She was born April 4, 1986, in Taylor County. She enjoyed drawing.

AMBER GILBERT

She was preceded in death by her father, John Gilbert; her maternal grandmother, Mary Dickins; her paternal grandparents, Ruth Ann and Jimmy Gilbert; one stepbrother, Joey Daugherty; and is now resting with the love of her life, William “Peanut” Pritchard.

She is survived by two daughters, Elexus Hope Gabehart and Katlyn Love Wheatley; one son, Logan Pritchard; her mother, Marie (Bill) Daugherty; four sisters, Tiffany Marie Hughes, Jonnie Brooke (Josh) Smith, Amber Daugherty, and Angel Gilbert; two brothers, Jared Gilbert and Chase Gilbert; a grandson on the way, Michael Wayne Pritchard; one stepson, Landon Wheatley and several nieces, nephews, uncles, and aunts.

The funeral was Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home followed by cremation.

Memorial contributions may go towards services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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