Obituary: Angela Jean Wimsatt, 67, Bardstown

Angela Jean Wimsatt, 67, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, at her home. She was born Sept. 26, 1958, in Nelson County to the late, James Wimsatt and Mary Brown Murphy.

ANGELA JEAN WIMSATT

She was a registered nurse. She loved reading, and Lord of the Rings was one of her favorite books. She enjoyed watching Golden Girls and loved doing puzzles. She was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, George Brown; and one brother, Mark Wimsatt.

She is survived by one daughter, Amanda Wimsatt of Minneapolis, Minn.; one son, Matthew Murphy Wimsatt of Bardstown; and one granddaughter, Isabella Coffee.

Cremation was chosen by the family. A Memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. J. Randall Hubbard officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in her name to Breakthrough T1D, an organization dedicated to finding a cure for Type 1 diabetes.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-