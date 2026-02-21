Obituary: Anita F. Armstrong Cain, 86, Nelson County

Anita F. Armstrong Cain, 86, of Nelson County, died Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital. She was born July 29, 1939, in Hardin County.

She was married May 12, 1955, at New Salem Baptist Church to her late husband, Larry W. Cain. She was a charter member of Parkway Baptist Church, and spent her time volunteering in the Nelson County Adult Literacy program and the Nelson County Community Clinic. She was employed in medical offices in Bardstown for 25 years. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading, and spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry W. Cain; her parents, J.W. and Lucille Dowell Armstrong; and one brother-in-law, Russell Rogers.

She is survived by two daughters, Betty L. Cain (Dave) Marshall of Boston, and Vicki L. (Gery) Skees of Elizabethtown; one sister, Betty Armstrong Rogers; two brothers, Charles (Mary Ruth) Armstrong and Harold (Lynda) Armstrong; three grandchildren, Amber (Brent) McClamroch of Crestwood, Jessi (Tommy) D’Andrea of Lexington, and Jacob Skees of Louisville; three great-grandchildren, Taylor, Abigail, and Autumn; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Rodney Lynch officiating.

Visitation is 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

