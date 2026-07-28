Obituary: Ann ‘Judy’ Thompson, 80, Bardstown

Ann “Judy” Thompson, 80, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at her home. She was born Jan. 12, 1946, in Nelson County.

ANN “JUDY” THOMPSON

She retired from Jim Beam Distillery and was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grammy, G.G., sister, and friend to many.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Alma Dugan; and one brother, Bob Whitaker.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Don Thompson; three daughters, Ann (Bryan) Bishop, Karen ( Bill) Bickett and Donetta (Ronnie) Cook, all of Bardstown; two brothers, Jamie (Cheryl) Dugan, and John Dugan both of Bardstown; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one baby girl on the way; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial service is 7 p.m. Tuesday July 28, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday,, July 28, 2026, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Mill Creek Baptist Church, building fund.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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