Obituary: Ann Muriel Stephenson, 84, LaRue County

Ann Muriel Stephenson, 84, of LaRue County, died Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, at her home surrounded by her family.

ANN MURIEL STEPHENSON

She was born Sept. 1, 1941, in Hardinsburg to the late Elliott and Margaret L. Wardip Bishop.

She was a housewife and a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Her greatest gift was her children.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandsons, Michael and Eugene; several sisters; and several brothers.

She is survived by three daughters, Joann Bennett of Sutherlin, Ore., Joyce Crampes of New Haven and Sandy (Jim) Schell of Sicklerville N.J.; one son, Donald Eugene (Dawn) Compton of Marengo, Ind.; two sisters; two brothers;

several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a special friend, Kriss Morin; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, at the Field Of Grace Church in Lebanon Junction with Bro. Merrill Kurtz officiating. Burial is in the Mount Eden Cemetery in Shepherdsville.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of services.

