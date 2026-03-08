Obituary: Anna Kathleen Barlow Snider, 97, Bardstown

Anna Kathleen Barlow Snider, 97, of Bardstown, died Saturday, March 7, 2026, at Cooper Trail Senior Living. She was born Nov. 1, 1928, in Woodlawn to the late Estel B and Stora Hutchison Barlow.

ANNA KATHLEEN BARLOW SNIDER

She was a 1946 graduate of Bardstown High School, a dental assistant for Dr. Edward Hord for 29 years, and a tobacco auctioneer assistant.

She served on the Bloomfield City Council for 10 years (1994 – 2004). She was the chairperson for Bloomfield Businessman Organization; co-chair of Bloomfield Grade and Middle School, where she was a member of the PTA; she helped spearhead a fund drive for Eli Brown Air Conditioning (along with Brenda Stewart, Ken Walker, Amos Gritton, Joe Osborne and others) in 1989; she was a member of Young at Heart, which sent greeting cards to everyone; a prom sponsor for Nelson County Senior High, member of Woodlawn Homemakers Club, which her mother (Stora Barlow) started with the assistance of Marlona Ice; she was a former member of Woodlawn Methodist Church where she was the pianist for many years; and she was a member of Bloomfield Baptist Church where she served as a greeter.

She was a great mother who loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many other persons who just needed a hug.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Snider (married June 27, 1947); her parents, Estel B and Stora Hutchison Barlow; and one brother, Hollis Eugene Barlow.

She is survived by two daughters, Georganne Snider (Ron) Westfall of Marietta, Okla., and Carol Jean Snider of Bardstown; one son, Phillip Barlow (Donna) Snider of Bardstown; two grandchildren, Trey (Kerri) Westfall and Mandy (Brian) Newcomb; four great-grandchildren, Alex Westfall, Gage Westfall, Kalyn Newcomb and Blaine Newcomb; and two nephews, David (Deb) Barlow and Craig (Susan) Barlow.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Pastor Richard Carwile officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Bloomfield Baptist Church, Transportation Fund.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-