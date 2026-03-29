Obituary: Anna Sue Ferry, 89, formerly of Bardstown

Anna Sue Ferry, 89, formerly of Bardstown, died Friday, March 27, 2026, at The Willows at Citation in Lexington.

ANNA SUE FERRY

She was born in Monticello Feb. 21, 1937, to the late Arnold and Stella Thornton Marsh. She grew up in Caneyville and was raised by the late Palmer Jefferson and Ora Lloyd.

She attended Western Kentucky University, earning degrees in math and history where she graduated first in her class. Following graduation, she moved to Bardstown and began her career as a high school math teacher. She taught for 20 years at Bardstown High School before complications following a heart attack forced her to retire.

Aside from teaching, she enjoyed reading, music, sewing, knitting, traveling, watching wildlife in the yard, fields and woods around her home.

She was a committed Christian and longtime member of Wickland Baptist Church where she was church treasurer for many years, church organist, an always prepared Sunday School participant and Bible Study teacher.

She was preceded in death by one son, Stephen Lloyd Ferry; two sisters, Kathy Beaman and Louise Mills; one brother, Bill Marsh; and one nephew, Thomas Wayne Clark.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Walker D Ferry; one son, Dennis Lynn Ferry of Abilene, Texas; one daughter-in-law, Mary Lorraine Conley Ferry of Lexington; three granddaughters, Clara E Ferry and Sandra W Ferry, both of Lexington, and Emily C Ferry of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia; two nephews, Richard Beaman and Harlan Michael (Ruth) Ferry; three nieces, Beverly Beaman, Carla Diane Ferry (David) Coffing, and Glennis Sue (Jerry) Pelfrey; and many students, family, and friends.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Rodney Lynch officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may go to the Sunrise Children’s Services.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-