Obituary: Barbara Diersing, 88 Bardstown

Barbara Diersing, 88 of Bardstown, died Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at Norton Audubon Hospital. She was born March 27, 1937, in Louisville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walt Diersing Jr.; her mother, Lucy Stigers; and two brothers, Bobby Smith and Mike Smith.

She is survived by one daughter, Sandy Diersing of Denver, Colo.; two sons, Eric Diersing of Bardstown and Jason Diersing of Mount Washington; one sister, Ruthann; one brother, Charles; five grandchildren, Kymberly, Megan, Kayla, Ryan and Heather; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West with Bro. Stan Lowerey officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2026, and 9-10 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2026, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Jude Children Research Hospital and Kosair Charities.

Barlow Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.

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