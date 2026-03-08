Obituary: Barbara Jean Foster, 78, Hodgenville

Barbara Jean Foster, 78, of Hodgenville, died Saturday, March 7, 2026, at her home surrounded by her family.

BARBARA JEAN FOSTER

She was born July 27, 1947, in Hart County to the late Louis Davis and Audrey Pearl Ash Priddy. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. She retired from National Linen Company. She loved playing Bingo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by; one daughter, Tami Kinney; one sister, Linda Sizemore; and five brothers, Daymon Priddy, J.C. Priddy, Harmon Priddy, Eddie Priddy and Little Arnold Priddy.

She is survived by her husband, Alvin Heath of Hodgenville; one son, Troy Carter of Hodgenville; three sisters, Claudine Edlin of Louisville, Louella Miles of Magnolia and Joann (Roger) Wells of Frenchburg; two brothers, Milburn (Mona) Priddy of Elizabethtown and Donnie (Kathy) Priddy of Shepherdsville; long time friends Violet and Ervin Stiff; and lots of nieces, and nephews she loved.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Brother Chris McGuffin officiating. Burial is in the Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery in Upton.

Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2026, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-