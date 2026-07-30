Obituary: Becky Lynne Vittitow Cundiff, 60, Bardstown

Becky Lynne Vittitow Cundiff, loving wife of James Cundiff, passed away at 12:30 a.m. on July 28, 2026 at the age of 60 at Norton Hospital. She was born March 25, 1966 to Ivone Ratliff, and was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church.

BECKY LYNNE VITTITOW CUNDIFF

She is survived by her loving husband, James “Dieter” Cundiff; sister, Brenda (Mike) Nalley; brothers, Gary Hagan, Ronnie Vittitow, and Timmy Vittitow; two nieces, Jasmine Avis and Tabitha Allen; two nephews, Daniel Cundiff and Joey Humphrey (decease); brother-in-law, Johnny Cundiff; and several cousins.

Her memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026 at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at Mill Creek Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.